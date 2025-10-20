Weights and Measures Commission Adjudicatory hearing

News October 20, 2025 News article October 23, 2025 9:30am Location: Veteran's Memorial Auditorium, 5825 Florida Blvd, First Floor, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Agenda

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.