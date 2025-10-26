North American Cricket Club (NACC) Partners with MAJiiK Interactive to Revolutionize Fan Engagement in U.S. Cricket

Official NACC Logo

We are building a new kind of cricket community—one that merges live competition, entertainment, and technology to create an immersive experience for fans of all ages.” — Nick Corso, League Commissioner

DE, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Cricket Club (NACC) today announced a strategic partnership with MAJiiK Interactive , a leader in next-generation digital engagement and experiential technology, to transform the way cricket fans connect with the sport across North America.Through this partnership, MAJiiK Interactive will develop and power NACC’s digital fan engagement platform, integrating live event interactivity, mobile experiences, and immersive content to connect fans, players, and teams in unprecedented ways. The platform will serve as the digital heartbeat of NACC’s expanding professional cricket ecosystem—linking youth, amateur, and professional levels of the sport into one unified experience.“Our vision for NACC extends beyond the field,” said Nicholas A. Corso, Founder and Commissioner of NACC. “We are building a new kind of cricket community —one that merges live competition, entertainment, and technology to create an immersive experience for fans of all ages. MAJiiK Interactive’s innovative platform will allow us to deliver that vision.”The partnership will also integrate fan loyalty programs, collectible digital badges, and real-time access to NACC content, matches, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from its upcoming professional league and grassroots programs.“We’re thrilled to partner with NACC to redefine how fans engage with cricket in the digital age,” said Geoff Pace, CEO of MAJiiK Interactive. “Our platform will bring the excitement of the game to life—bridging the gap between in-stadium and at-home experiences and connecting North American fans to the global cricket movement.”The collaboration is a cornerstone of NACC’s long-term strategy to expand cricket’s presence throughout North America—culminating in the launch of its professional men’s and women’s leagues, and aligning with cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.About the North American Cricket Club (NACC)The North American Cricket Club (NACC) is pioneering the growth of professional and grassroots cricket across the United States and North America. With a focus on accessibility, athlete development, and fan engagement, NACC is building a dynamic cricket ecosystem spanning youth academies, collegiate programs, and professional leagues, positioning the sport for Olympic recognition and mainstream success.About MAJiiK Interactive, Inc.MAJiiK Interactive is a technology company specializing in fan engagement, immersive media, and interactive digital platforms. Leveraging proprietary tools in augmented reality, gamification, and real-time audience interaction, MAJiiK Interactive partners with leading sports, music and entertainment brands to create unforgettable experiences that drive connection, loyalty, and growth.

