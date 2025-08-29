North American Cricket Club Expands Strategic Partnerships with Decker Sports and NESTA Certified

DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delaware 08/18/2025 The North American Cricket Club (NACC) today announced two new landmark partnerships as it continues building the infrastructure to grow cricket across the United States and prepare for the sport’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.NACC has partnered with Decker Sports , a leader in team apparel and sporting equipment, to serve as the official provider of team uniforms and fan gear fulfillment. Decker Sports will design and deliver professional-quality uniforms for all NACC men’s and women’s teams, while also managing fan merchandise distribution nationwide. This partnership ensures players and fans alike will be outfitted in premium, performance-driven gear that reflects the excitement and professionalism of the league.In addition, NACC has formed a partnership with NESTA Certified (National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association) to deliver official NACC Cricket Coaching Course instruction and certification. Through this program, coaches will gain access to world-class educational resources, ensuring that grassroots, high school, and youth cricket development across North America is built on strong foundations of knowledge, safety, and excellence.These new alliances follow NACC’s announcement just last week of its partnership with Safe Enterprises and Safe Locator, a groundbreaking initiative to integrate advanced safety technology into every NACC stadium and to deliver Safe Enterprises Certification for coaches and staff. Together, these partnerships demonstrate NACC’s commitment to building a professional cricket ecosystem that is safe, modern, and sustainable.“These partnerships represent a critical step in building the infrastructure needed to grow cricket into a major sport in the U.S.,” said Nick Corso, CEO of NACC. “Decker Sports will give our athletes and fans a professional identity they can wear with pride, NESTA Certified will establish the coaching standards to support grassroots growth, and Safe Enterprises will make NACC events the benchmark for athlete and fan safety.”Tim Decker, CEO of Decker Sports, added: “We are thrilled to partner with NACC at this historic moment for cricket in North America. Our mission has always been to deliver performance-driven apparel and gear that athletes are proud to wear, and we look forward to outfitting NACC teams and fans with products that reflect the energy, tradition, and innovation of this growing sport.”Scott Gaines, CEO of NESTA Certified, commented: “NACC is laying the groundwork for cricket’s success in the United States, and coaching education is a vital part of that foundation. By bringing NESTA’s proven training and certification model to cricket, we will ensure coaches are prepared to lead safely, effectively, and professionally, from youth programs all the way up to the highest levels of competition.”With these partnerships, NACC continues to build momentum as it launches its professional men’s and women’s leagues in 2026, alongside grassroots programs that will introduce cricket to thousands of athletes, coaches, and fans across North America.NACC is also now accepting registrations for its upcoming player tryouts , where athletes from across the country will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for roster spots on NACC’s inaugural teams. Interested players can register at https://naccpro.com/tryout-clinic-registration-form/ About North American Cricket Club (NACC)The North American Cricket Club (NACC) is dedicated to establishing cricket as a premier sport across North America. With a professional league, grassroots programs, and partnerships that support athletes, coaches, and fans, NACC is committed to building a sustainable future for cricket as the sport prepares for its global spotlight at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.