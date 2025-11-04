North American Cricket Club Forms JV - BNM Games — Transforming Sports, Entertainment, and Digital Fan Engagement

NACC and Backstage MAJiiK announce JV platform for non-gambling, prize-based, purpose-driven, celebrity-hosted fan engagement

By creating innovative partnerships like this one with Backstage MAJiiK, we’re opening the door for fans to connect with sport, culture, and community in ways never before seen.” — Nick Corso, League Commissioner

DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Cricket Club (NACC) today announced the launch of BNM Games, a groundbreaking joint venture with Backstage MAJiiK, LLC that will redefine how fans connect with athletes, celebrities, influencers, and charitable causes across the sports and entertainment landscape.Cricket serves as the cultural foundation for this collaboration, which aims to bring sports communities and fans together through interactive, celebrity-driven experiences. The venture harnesses the core values of cricket — teamwork, integrity, and global unity — to deliver a digital platform that celebrates connection and purpose. Through immersive campaigns and influencer participation, BNM Games will provide fans with new ways to interact with athletes, celebrities, and social impact initiatives, using sport and entertainment as a force for awareness and positive change.“This announcement is yet another example of how NACC is revolutionizing the way cricket is experienced, explained, and embraced across North America,” said Nick Corso, Founder and Commissioner of the North American Cricket Club. “By creating innovative partnerships like this one with Backstage MAJiiK, we’re opening the door for fans to connect with sport, culture, and community in ways never before seen. This is how cricket becomes not just a game, but a movement.”The partnership introduces a new model of non-gambling, prize-based, purpose-driven fan participation, merging NACC’s expanding professional sports platform with Backstage MAJiiK’s talk-show-style, celebrity and influencer-led engagement format. Together, they’ll produce interactive experiences that promote brands, products, and charitable causes through family-friendly entertainment and storytelling.A New Standard in Sports and EntertainmentBNM Games is the first major initiative under NACC Digital, the creative, production, and fan-engagement division of the North American Cricket Club. NACC Digital will produce original digital content, interactive features, and cross-platform activations designed to unite athletes, influencers, and fans in dynamic, purpose-driven ways.The joint venture combines:• Backstage MAJiiK’s entertainment expertise, blending celebrity-driven game formats, real-time challenges, and digital storytelling into scalable interactive platforms that engage fans simultaneously online, on broadcast, and across live events.• NACC’s professional cricket ecosystem, including the North American Premier Cricket League (NAPCL), youth development initiatives, and community outreach — offering a powerful platform for brand activation and fan connection.Leaders’ Vision“BNM Games is where sport, entertainment, and purpose come together,” said Kameron Loe, Co-Founder and VP of Player Development for the North American Cricket Club. “By combining athletes, influencers, and charitable causes within an interactive environment, we’re creating a first-of-its-kind experience where fans don’t just watch — they participate.”“Our focus has always been engagement, not gambling,” said Geoff Pace, CEO of Backstage MAJiiK, LLC. “This partnership allows us to deliver the thrill of entertainment and the joy of giving back in one seamless, interactive experience. Together, we’re building something that unites fans, supports causes, and celebrates the human side of sport.”Building the Future of Purpose-Driven Fan ExperiencesBNM Games will debut during the 2026 NACC season, featuring celebrity-hosted digital activations, influencer challenges, and branded campaigns in partnership with corporate and nonprofit organizations. The platform will serve as a hub for social impact storytelling, connecting fans, athletes, and charitable partners through shared engagement and entertainment.This collaboration expands NACC’s network of strategic partners — including Decker Sports (team and fan apparel), Sportsman Solutions (sponsorship activation), Safe Strategies (event safety), and NESTA Certified (coaching education) — all contributing to a more connected and inclusive sports ecosystem.About the North American Cricket Club (NACC)The North American Cricket Club is leading the evolution of cricket in the United States through the North American Premier Cricket League (NAPCL). With professional men’s and women’s leagues, youth academies, and Olympic alignment, NACC connects athletes, fans, and communities across the continent.About Backstage MAJiiK, LLCBackstage MAJiiK, LLC is an interactive entertainment company transforming live audience participation through its proprietary talk-show-style format — a celebrity-hosted experience where fans play, interact, and win prizes that spotlight brands, influencers, and charitable causes. The company’s non-gambling, technology-driven model leverages live streaming, gamification, and data storytelling to deliver engaging, purpose-driven entertainment experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.