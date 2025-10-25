[Three Concurrent Exhibitions] Boosting Industrial Development with 140 Agreements and 68 Business Expansion Projects in Macao

MACAU, October 25 - The 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (2nd C-PLPEX), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (2025MFE) (collectively referred to as the “three exhibitions”), organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), successfully concluded today (25 October).

Over the four-day period, the three exhibitions attracted a total of more than 85,000 visitors, including 15,000 trade visitors and professional buyers, marking a significant rise in both international participation and professional standards. Nine thematic matching sessions were held during the exhibitions, facilitating over 1,000 business matching meetings and the signing of over 140 agreements. Close to 80% of these agreements are related to Macao’s “1+4” industries, while approximately 15% involve Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs). These results underline the exhibitions’ role in driving growth in key sectors and advancing China-PSC economic and trade co-operation.

In order to maximise the potential of exhibitions for investment promotion, IPIM provided an overview of Macao’s investment environment and business advantages to over 350 enterprises before and during the exhibitions. To date, 68 companies from Portugal, Brazil, Indonesia, and other regions have signed investment project agreements, marking a 70% increase compared to the previous edition. Among them, 24 enterprises have initiated or completed the procedures for establishing businesses. These businesses span a variety of sectors such as high and new technology, big health, MICE events, cultural and creative products, and business trades between China and PSCs.

Dual-driven exhibition and activities, efficiently facilitating business opportunities

This year’s three exhibitions featured 19 thematic zones spanning almost 30,000 square metres, bringing together more than 1,100 exhibitors from nearly 30 countries. Over one-third of the exhibitors are from overseas, representing sectors such as agricultural industry chains, new energy, the blue economy, smart technology, and big health, further enhancing the display and dialogue across key industries. A Chinese mainland exhibitor recognised the international reach and professional level of the exhibitions, which provided a platform for precise matching among enterprises from different sectors.

Centred on themes such as China-PSC co-operation, the debut economy, and technology, over 80 activities were organised during the four days, including conferences, forums, thematic matching sessions, product launches, and multi-venue activities. More than 40 products and technologies made their debut, ranging from traditional Chinese medicine and big health to smart technology, cultural creativity, AI robotics, smart home solutions, construction equipment, and trendy consumer products. An Angolan company specialising in the new energy sector stated that, by leveraging the debut platform of the three exhibitions to showcase a new space capsule product, it has received eight partnership inquiries, attracted greater business interest than expected.

Seven multi-venue activities were arranged to help participants better understand the advantages of “Macao + Hengqin” integration, which brought over 600 corporate representatives from PSCs, Southeast Asia, and Chinese provinces/cities to Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the Co-operation Zone) for on-site inspection of local commercial districts and business environments. A representative from a Portuguese investment consultancy firm singled out the convenient entry-exit arrangements, which enabled overseas exhibitors to visit the mainland while attending the exhibitions in Macao. This significantly boosted their confidence in establishing a presence in Macao and Hengqin.

The three exhibitions have facilitated over 140 signed agreements, a more than 30% increase compared to last year, spanning sectors such as integrated tourism and leisure, traditional Chinese medicine and healthcare, high technology, exhibitions, culture, sports, agricultural products, brand agency, and China-PSCs co-operation. A Macao-based healthcare company stated that, through MIF, it signed a co-operation agreement with an enterprise from the Chinese mainland, enabling the establishment of a company in Macao and supporting product transformation. This leverages Macao’s platform advantages to expand into PSCs, Southeast Asia, and the European Union markets.

Online live streaming expands customer reach, while interactive experiences enhance engagement

Multiple interactive photo spots were available at the exhibitions to enrich the visitor experience, recording over 85,000 attendances during the four-day event, an increase of approximately 30% compared to last year. Local residents appreciated the exhibitions’ diverse offerings, which ranged from cutting-edge technologies and popular brands to a wide variety of PSC products, believing that both the general public and industry professionals would find the exhibitions rewarding.

To help exhibitors expand business opportunities, dedicated livestreaming channels were set up during the exhibitions, conducting 30 sessions covering 800 products from more than 200 exhibitors. Total views surpassed 5.6 million. A Macao souvenir company participating in the “Macao Premium Goods” Exclusive Livestream Shopping Campaign by “Macao Ideas”, noted that the livestreaming sessions effectively promoted “Macao Brand” and “Made in Macao” products, thereby elevating the brand image while opening up product sales channels. Combined sales from the exhibition booth and live streaming reached six figures, marking a significant increase compared to regular days.

Promoting Macao as an ideal MICE and tourism destination

To reinforce Macao’s image as an appealing destination for tourism and MICE events, guided community tours were also arranged for participants during the exhibitions. These included visits to World Heritage sites and local communities, allowing attendees to experience the city’s charm as an MICE and tourism destination and understand how its MICE resources and development potential have helped it secure multiple international accolades, such as “Best Conventions Destination (Asia)”. A business representative from Serbia highlighted that Macao’s MICE advantages contributed to their efficient and productive participation, while also offering valuable exposure to the city’s multi-cultural and business-friendly environment. Optimistic about Macao’s market prospects, they expressed anticipation and confidence in returning for future visits or business events.

To review the three exhibitions, please visit the official websites at www.cplpex.mo, www.mif.com.mo, or www.mfe.mo; or follow the WeChat account: MICE_IPIM.