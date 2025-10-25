[Three Concurrent Exhibitions] Over 90 Agreements Signed on First Two Days with Total of 9 Thematic Matching Sessions to Facilitate Enterprise Collaboration

MACAU, October 25 - To give full play the role of MICE events in empowering other industries and providing a gateway for opening-up and a platform for investment promotion, the 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (2nd C-PLPEX), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (2025MFE) (collectively referred to as the “three exhibitions”) have put a spotlight on areas including the debut economy, traditional Chinese medicine, agricultural industry chains, cross-border e-commerce, food and beverage franchising, IP co-operation, and trade and the economy, with nine thematic matching sessions arranged across the four-day events. By noon on the second day, five of these sessions had already been held, facilitating more than 270 business meetings and the signing of over 90 agreements, nearly 20% of which were related to Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs).

Precise matching through thematic matching sessions

So far, the “Debut@Macao – Business Matching Session”, the “China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Agricultural Industry Chain Co-operation Forum & Matching Session”, the “Food and Beverage Franchising Matching Session”, the “TCM Overseas Expansion Matching Session”, and the “Cross-border E-commerce Matching Session” have already been held. These sessions attracted over 270 corporate representatives from PSCs, Southeast Asia, and mainland provinces and cities, including industry and chain leaders. Through one-on-one meetings, participating enterprises efficiently aligned market supply with demand, clinching over 90 agreements on the first two days across big health, high technology, conventions and exhibitions, commerce and trade, culture and sports, and China-PSC collaboration.

A mainland financial association, which, for the first time, organised enterprises to exhibit, achieved remarkable outcomes: three enterprises successfully signed co-operation agreements during the exhibitions, with a contract value exceeding RMB 100 million. A listed mainland company secured an agreement with an international trading firm during the matching session, paving the way for more diverse business development. A PSC company specialising in food production is considering opening its first store in Macao and plans to use the Macao platform to access other Asian markets.

Four more thematic matching sessions will be held during the remainder of the exhibitions, including the “‘IP+’ Cross-industry Partnership Matching Session”, the “MIF Partner City – Guangzhou Business Matching Session”, the “China-Portuguese-speaking Countries New Wines and Spiritual Drinks Showcase & Matching Session”, and the “Coffee Industry Matching Session”, which will continue to offer global enterprises a platform for communication and co-operation.

Field visits to commercial districts in Macao and Hengqin

To help participating traders understand the advantages of “Macao + Hengqin” integration and seize the opportunities presented by major projects such as Macao’s technology R&D industrial park, seven multi-venue activities have been arranged to run during the exhibitions, using business-friendly entry and exit measures. Enterprise representatives from PSCs, Southeast Asia, and mainland provinces and cities will be taken on field visits to Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the Co-operation Zone) so that they can learn more about the commercial districts and business environments there, further exploring the potential of establishing a business presence in Macao and Hengqin, whilst giving full play to the role exhibitions can play in driving investment.

Free trial of smart brands

The three exhibitions are open to the public with free admission from 23 October until 25 October, from 10am to 6pm daily, at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Free shuttle buses run between the exhibition venue and multiple locations across the Macao Peninsula and Taipa. Come to the exhibitions to experience smart technology up close, explore trendy brands and unique exhibits, and get free gifts.

For more information, please visit the official websites at www.cplpex.mo, www.mif.com.mo, or www.mfe.mo. You may also call the hotline for the 2nd C-PLPEX on (853) 2822 8289, the hotline for the 30th MIF on (853) 2882 8711, the hotline for the 2025MFE on (853) 8798 9654, or follow the WeChat account: MICE_IPIM.