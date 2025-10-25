[Three Concurrent Exhibitions] Dazzling Array of Highlights Offering Attendees Rewarding Experience

MACAU, October 25 - The 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (2nd C-PLPEX), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (2025MFE) (collectively referred to as the “three exhibitions”) are being held concurrently. These three exhibitions are dedicated to creating business-to-business (B2B) networking opportunities for participating businesses while also satisfying business-to-consumer (B2C) demands. Visitors can try out over 40 debut tech products and other new exhibits up close on the spot, in addition to the first display of Brazilian football legend Pelé’s prized jersey in Macao and a variety of fun IP installations. With more than 30,000 exquisite gifts to be given out over the four days, attendees can be the first ones to get a taste of a technology-empowered smart lifestyle and share the joy of the MIF’s 30th anniversary.

Leading businesses to new opportunities via professional exhibitions

A representative of a mainland enterprise operating in the new energy sector in Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) spoke highly of the exhibition arrangements. During the exhibitions, at least six potential partners expressed interest in collaboration, including those from emerging markets, which served as a strong testament to Macao’s position as a “precise connector” between China and PSCs. The enterprise hopes to secure new collaboration projects to expand its business. Another participant from the Chinese mainland highlighted the value of face-to-face exchanges with PSC exhibitors, as these offered them deeper insight into the latest local business developments, especially in agriculture, new energy, and the blue economy – sectors with significant collaboration potential. They plan to visit PSCs next year to turn the co-operation intentions formed during the exhibitions into tangible outcomes.

Moreover, one PSC exhibitor noted that the exhibitions provided valuable insights into the latest updates on cutting-edge technologies and opportunities in the economic and trade transformation of this year’s MIF partner city, Guangzhou, and other cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), expressing confidence in finding new partners and expanding into new sectors.

Drawing crowds in on a social media “pilgrimage” via brand appeal

A large number of visitors have flocked to the IP Licensing Zone to take photos with a wide range of popular IPs at home and abroad, including those from the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, as well as Tahilalats and Meowlove from the Indonesian brand MindBlowon Studio, UGLYMEWS and GAEGUNEEZ from South Korea, Zootopia from Disney, and original IPs from Macao and the Greater Bay Area, such as Bubbles and WANAB. At the same time, the introduction of the “Macao Bread Integration Festival” to the “2026 China Brewers Cup – Macao Division” has attracted large crowds of coffee and baking enthusiasts looking for inspiration.

This year’s event line-up at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao also includes the 3rd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area High-quality Talent Development Conference and the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries International Agricultural Expo, Macao 2025, which are designed to maximise resource synergy and outcomes for all participants.

The three exhibitions will conclude on 25 October. There are four free shuttle bus routes operating between the venue and several destinations in the Macao Peninsula (northern and central districts) and Taipa. For more information, please visit the official websites at www.cplpex.mo, www.mif.com.mo, or www.mfe.mo. You may also call the hotline for the 2nd C-PLPEX on (853) 2822 8289, the hotline for the 30th MIF on (853) 2882 8711, the hotline for the 2025MFE on (853) 8798 9654, or follow the WeChat account: MICE_IPIM.