Texas Health Hospital Rockwall Scores Big with Exclusive AmeriSports Sponsorship | Rockwall, Texas

Texas Health Hospital Rockwall is a Proud Sponsor of AmeriSports

ROCKWALL, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Health Rockwall has entered into a long-term sponsorship agreement with AmeriSports , becoming the facility’s exclusive medical sponsor. The partnership, championed by High Level Promotions (HLP), highlights a shared commitment to community wellness, youth and adult engagement, and regional growth.Located at 3101 Fit Sport Life Boulevard, AmeriSports Rockwall is a 66,000-square-foot indoor sports facility that serves as a vibrant community hub for athletes and families across North Texas. The complex features nine basketball courts, 12 volleyball and pickleball courts, two competitive cheer floors, and dedicated spaces for camps, clinics, parties, and open play, drawing visitors year-round for youth and adult programming, tournaments, and events.Through this partnership, Texas Health Rockwall receives prominent exterior signage visible from Interstate 30, ensuring a strong presence to the more than 26 million annual travelers passing the site each year, digital screen and email exposure, and social media visibility. The agreement also includes joint community health initiatives and future educational events, designed to promote wellness and preventive care throughout Rockwall County.“This was truly a group effort from start to finish,” said Jason Linscott, President at Texas Health Hospital Rockwall. “Collaborating with AmeriSports, the City of Rockwall, and HLP made it possible to create something that goes beyond signage... It’s about presence and purpose. We’re thrilled to support and be part of such a vibrant community hub that promotes health, wellness, and togetherness for people of all ages.”Colton Steer, Co-Founder & CEO of High Level Promotions, emphasized the community-driven nature of the deal. “This partnership between Texas Health Rockwall and AmeriSports is exactly what community-focused sponsorships should look like. A mutually beneficial, mission-aligned, and built-to-last sponsorship,” Steer said. “Every aspect of this deal, from the visibility on I-30 to the large visibility and impact inside the facility, creates shared value. Families, athletes, local residents, and all visitors benefit when organizations like Texas Health invest directly into the spaces where people connect, compete, and grow. We’re proud to have helped bring this vision to life alongside such dedicated partners.”The long-term agreement is structured as an initial 3-year term, with two optional 5-year renewals, ensuring long-term sustainability and flexibility for both partners.About AmeriSports Rockwall:AmeriSports Rockwall is a state-of-the-art, multi-sport facility offering basketball, volleyball, pickleball, cheer, and community events in a family-friendly environment. With leagues, tournaments, and clinics operating year-round, AmeriSports serves as one of DFW's and North Texas’ premier destinations for indoor recreation, competitive play, and community wellness.About Texas Health Rockwall:Texas Health Rockwall is part of Texas Health Resources, one of the largest faith-based, nonprofit health systems in the United States. Dedicated to improving the health of the people in the communities it serves, Texas Health Rockwall offers advanced medical care, community outreach, and wellness programs designed to help North Texans live healthier lives.About High Level Promotions:High Level Promotions (HLP) operates nationwide, partnering with cities, municipalities, and sports organizations to develop meaningful, data-driven sponsorships and naming rights partnerships. Through a data-driven, impact-focused approach, HLP aligns brands with community assets that create visibility, connection, and measurable results, helping partners invest not just in advertising but in the growth and vitality of the communities they serve.

