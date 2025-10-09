First for Alabama | WinSouth Credit Union Makes a Splash with Water Park Naming Rights

WinSouth Credit Union Proudly Presents WinSouth Water Park Rendering for Visualization Purposes: Expected WinSouth Water Park Major Signage

WinSouth CU has signed a 12-year naming rights agreement with Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, officially renaming the facility WinSouth Water Park.

At WinSouth, we believe in celebrating life’s wins, and this project perfectly captures that spirit. The WinSouth Water Park is where families connect, kids laugh, and memories are made.” — Nathan Clough - VP/COO of WinSouth CU

ALBERTVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WinSouth Credit Union has finalized a 12-year, seven-figure naming rights agreement with the City of Albertville and Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater (SMPA) — officially renaming the community’s signature water attraction as WinSouth Water Park.The landmark deal, brokered by High Level Promotions (HLP), represents a first-of-its-kind partnership in Alabama and a major investment in the region’s future. The agreement extends beyond naming rights, encompassing website visibility, social media integration, community engagement, exclusive benefits for WinSouth employees and members, and much more, creating a multi-dimensional partnership built on shared values and long-term impact.“This partnership is about more than visibility... it’s about community,” said Nathan Clough, VP/COO of WinSouth Credit Union. “At WinSouth, we believe in celebrating life’s wins, and this project perfectly captures that spirit. The WinSouth Water Park is where families connect, kids laugh, and memories are made. We’re proud to invest in a space that represents the heart of Northeast Alabama.”Clough also credited the partnership’s collaboration: “HLP did a phenomenal job of bringing like-minded partners to the table. This was a true team effort from start to finish.”Colton Steer, CEO/Co-Founder of High Level Promotions, called the deal a model for what community partnerships should look like. “Relationships matter,” Steer said. “This agreement is a prime example of our data-driven, impact-focused approach. Both sides saw the value immediately, and both sides are committed to building something special for the next 12 years.”A Win for the City of AlbertvilleCity leaders say the partnership further cements Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater as one of Alabama’s premier destinations for recreation, tourism, and economic growth.“When we built Sand Mountain Park, we made a bold decision to invest in the future of our community,” said Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea. “It’s clear that the decision has paid off. The park has become a driving force for local business, public safety, and quality of life. WinSouth’s investment not only validates that success, it takes it to the next level.”Shawn Perry, General Manager of SMPA, echoed the sentiment: “WinSouth’s partnership with SMPA celebrates everything our community stands for—connection, family, and pride. Together, we’re creating experiences that matter and memories that last.”Looking AheadThe unveiling of the WinSouth Water Park marks just the beginning. Future initiatives tied to the partnership will continue to expand community access, employee engagement, and brand integration across SMPA’s growing footprint.With this deal, WinSouth Credit Union not only made history, it set a new standard for how Alabama businesses can invest meaningfully in the places that bring people together.

