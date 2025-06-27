Perfect Game Northwest Teams Up With High Level Promotions to Increase Community Impact in PNW

Perfect Game Northwest Logo City of Everett, Washington Kasch Park Under the Lights

Perfect Game Northwest is proud to announce its partnership with High Level Promotions to secure partnerships and to align brands to increase community impact.

Partnering with HLP will support our goal of improving a city park in a way that has not yet been done in the Northwest.” — Lee Larson -- Owner of Perfect Game NW

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Game Northwest is proud to announce a pivotal partnership with High Level Promotions (HLP). HLP will work to secure brand partnerships with PGNW, initial efforts will start at Kasch Park to further elevate its status as a local and regional sports hub for youth and adult leagues, tournaments, and outdoor activities. HLP’s focus is crafting customized partnerships, including sponsorships, marketing, and naming rights opportunities, to provide partners with maximum visibility and engagement opportunities while promoting health and wellness.About Perfect Game NorthwestPerfect Game Northwest's mission is to promote the game of baseball through elite events in the PNW. Their first goal is to refurbish and enhance four fields at Kasch Park, transforming it from a city park usable only during dry months into a turf sports complex that serves the community year-round. Improvements will include installing safety netting to protect spectators from foul balls and laying state-of-the-art field turf. These two primary upgrades will make Kasch Park a safer place to play and watch games while attracting more visitors to the city of Everett throughout the year. Renovating the park will also create opportunities for national events to be hosted in Everett, across a range of sports, primarily baseball, slow pitch, and fast pitch softball."Partnering with HLP will support our goal of improving a city park in a way that has not yet been done in the Northwest. We aim to increase brand awareness at the park for both regional and national brands, which will, in turn, help us achieve our goal of creating one of the nicest complexes for youth sports in the state of Washington. This partnership will help fund projects at the park and contribute to the long-term maintenance of the complex," Lee Larson -- Owner & Operations Manager/Tournament Director of PGNW.Perfect Game Northwest and HLP have already begun to integrate together and create a dynamic, to draw like-minded brands of the greater Seattle area. High Level Promotions, a leader in creating impactful sponsorship opportunities, will collaborate with Perfect Game Northwest to develop tailored sponsorship strategies and secure high-value partnerships. This strategic alliance aligns with Perfect Game and its national brand of excellence across the country, as HLP currently represents nationally known sports venues, professional teams, and entertainment areas for naming rights, marketing activation, and sponsorships.These efforts in Everett, WA, will be headed up by Jake Beattiger, West Coast Market Manager for HLP and Seattle Native, who represents multiple projects in the PNW, like Starfire Sports Campus in Tukwila, WA, where he and HLP negotiated and secured WaFd Bank as a long-term banking partner in both financing and sponsorship."Having Jake lead our efforts in Everett is a huge asset for us. As a Seattle native, he understands the local landscape better than anyone and brings a level of passion and insight that’s hard to replicate. Everywhere Jake’s gone, he’s built trust, delivered results, and created long-term value for both our partners and the communities we serve. We’re excited to see the impact he’ll make alongside Perfect Game Northwest," Colton Steer - CEO & Co-Founder of High Level Promotions.About High Level PromotionsHigh Level Promotions operates nationwide and specializes in creating impactful sponsorship opportunities for cities and municipalities, school districts, sports complexes, recreation centers, and more. With a mission to drive positive community impact through meaningful partnerships, High Level Promotions connects organizations with brands that align with their values and goals. By delivering measurable results and fostering long-term relationships, HLP is committed to enhancing communities through innovative and customized sponsorship solutions.For more information, visit https://www.washingtonbaseballtournaments.com/ or https://www.highlevelpromotions.com . If interested in partnership opportunities with PGNW, contact Jake with HLP at 206-999-2994 or jake@highlevelpromotions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.