Governor Hochul Announces Increased State Police and Local Law Enforcement Patrols to Combat Impaired and Reckless Driving Through Halloween

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols through Halloween, targeting impaired and reckless drivers. The enforcement period, which is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, runs from Saturday, October 25 through Friday, October 31.

“Halloween should be fun and safe for everyone, regardless of how you choose to celebrate,” Governor Hochul said. “Unfortunately, poor choices behind the wheel can lead to deadly consequences. There is no excuse to drive impaired, drive distracted or speed. The New York State Police and our local law enforcement officers will be out and looking for anyone who makes the decision to jeopardize the safety of others this Halloween.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “We want everyone to be safe and enjoy Halloween festivities. If your celebration includes consuming alcohol or drugs, plan to have a sober ride. Nothing will haunt you like a DWI. We all play a part in ensuring children and parents get home safely when they are out trick-or-treating. Look for pedestrians, lower your speed, put away the distractions and make sure everyone gets home safely.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Keeping our roadways safe is a shared responsibility, and that begins with making smart choices before you get behind the wheel. Our Troopers will be out in full force this Halloween to protect the public from impaired, distracted, and reckless drivers. We want everyone to enjoy the holiday, but safety must come first. Plan ahead, drive sober, and help us make sure every child and family makes it home safely.”

New York State Sheriffs’ Association President and Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said, “Law enforcement will be out to make sure everyone is safe this spooky time of year. As families are enjoying Halloween, and sometimes the days before and after, drivers need to be on the lookout for pedestrians. It is hard to see little ghouls and goblins if you are speeding or driving impaired. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy your tricks and treats safely, so obey the speed limit and drive sober.”

During last year’s initiative, law enforcement officers issued 46,212 citations, arrested 1,260 drivers for impaired driving and ticketed 9,029 drivers for speeding.

Motorists can expect several sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols during the enforcement period. In addition to targeting impaired drivers, law enforcement officers will also be looking for drivers that are distracted or speeding.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports Halloween is a particularly deadly night due to the high number of impaired drivers on the roads and a significant increase in pedestrians. In 2023, 29 percent of fatal car crashes on Halloween involved impaired drivers. Studies also show that pedestrian deaths increase by 43% on Halloween compared to other nights. NHTSA data also shows that the impaired driving crisis killed more than 13,000 people for the second year in a row. Drunk driving deaths have increased 22 percent since 2019 with someone killed or injured in a drunk driving crash every 85 seconds.

For drivers who might find themselves in need of a way home after Halloween parties, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation’s "Have a Plan" mobile app is available for Apple and Android smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to report a suspected impaired driver.