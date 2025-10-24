MPD Searching for Suspect in Two Homicide Investigations

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas, who is now wanted in connection to a second homicide investigation.

On Monday, June 30, 2025, at approximately 10:28 p.m., Third District officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest. Officers located one adult male unconscious, and an adult female and a 16-year-old male conscious and breathing suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported all three victims to area hospitals. CCN: 25098367

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, of Granby, Massachusetts, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

On Friday, September 5, 2025, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 17-year-old Kelvin Thomas of Southeast, DC, and 17-year-old Jailen Lucas of Northwest, DC. Both are charged as adults under Title 16 with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

The investigation identified a third and final suspect, 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas. Lucas is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

As MPD and our partners continued to search for Lucas in connection with the June 30th homicide case, detectives with MPD’s Homicide Branch identified Lucas as a suspect in a separate death investigation.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, at approximately 5:19 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a call for trouble inside of a residence in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. Officers located a juvenile female unconscious and not breathing suffering an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the location and the victim was pronounced dead. CCN 25100553

The decedent was identified as 17-year-old Zoey Kelley of Southeast, DC. Kelley’s death was subsequently ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Naquan Lucas is wanted pursuant to a DC Superior Court Grand Jury indictment for First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated) in the July 4th case.

Photos of Lucas can be seen below:

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of Naqwan Lucas should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to Lucas’ arrest. In partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, an additional $15,000 has been offered by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and an additional $10,000 has been offered by the United States Marshals Service, bringing the total possible reward amount up to $75,000.