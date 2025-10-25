【CreatorWeek Macao 2025】CreatorWeek Conference and Creator Academy will be held on 27 and 28 October

MACAU, October 25 - Jointly organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the international media production company Branded, CreatorWeek Macao 2025 has commenced. As two of the major highlights, CreatorWeek Conference and Creator Academy will be held at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau next Monday and Tuesday (27 and 28 October), featuring industry heavyweights as guest speakers.

CreatorWeek Conference and Creator Academy aim to build a platform and create abundant business values for content creators, local new media production companies and groups, as well as platform leaders. Macao is a bridge between the East and West cultures, and a platform with seamless connectivity to Chinese and international mainstream platforms. Against this backdrop, the event supports Chinese mainland creators to go out into the world, and international creators to come in and learn more about the Chinese culture. Local enterprises and creators will engage in both activities deeply, leveraging the opportunity to connect with their international counterparts, which will foster the creator economy and elevate Macao’s profile as a charming destination in the spotlight of key opinion leaders.

CreatorWeek Conference distills insights into creator economy

The CreatorWeek Conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for two days. It will zoom in on fusion of Chinese-Western social media culture, trends of social platforms as well as the current and future prospects of the creator economy. The topics include “The CreatorWeek Gateway to China”, “The China Export Blueprint: Scaling Creators From East to Global Stage”, “Taking Asia to the World”, “The State of the Creator Economy 2026” and “Scaling Success: The Strategy behind the World’s Biggest Creator Businesses”. The major speakers include Chief Marketing Officer of Google Greater China, Ben Wong; Vice President of Strategy of MrBeast as the YouTube channel with the highest number of subscribers, Evan DeFilippis; Head of Industry of Greater China Meta, Benny Chu; Co-founder of Boom Technology, Aiden Qin, among other guests.

Creator Academy imparts creation skills

Creator Academy will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Industry elites and mainstream media platform leaders will share insights on quality content creation, fan base building and brand collaborations, with practical sessions leveraging Macao’s Chinese-Western cultural features. The topics include “From Local Voice to Global Influence”, “Agents, MCNs & Creators: Building Sustainable Careers”, “Creating Community with Snapchat”, “Scaling Your Creative Brand” and “Maximising Meta Platforms”, among others. Furthermore, local new media agencies and creators will share local content, exploring how short videos influence the world, positioning and development of YouTube Shorts, strategies for Xiaohongshu and Douyin account management, current overview of the local sector of content creators, as well as mastering the art of creating and maintaining a professional persona across Chinese social media platforms.

The organizer is holding Networking sessions on 27 and 28 October, providing an opportunity for attendees to connect and spark inspirations with each other. The interactive moments will actualize the idea of bringing in and going out into the world, as creators come together to explore the future of the creator economy and a myriad of cooperation opportunities.

For more information about CreatorWeek Conference and Creator Academy, please visit the official website of CreatorWeek: www.creatorweek.live and MGTO’s website: www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO’s official accounts on social media.