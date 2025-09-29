ROKiT Tyres Announces Strategic Partnership with AMCA to Power the Yamaha MX Experience and Championship Prizes

ROKiT Motocross Tyres

Collaboration will see ROKiT Tyres become the official tyre partner for the Yamaha MX Experience with all school bikes now fitted with ROKiT’s off-road tyres

supporting the Yamaha MX Experience with our tyres reflects our commitment to rider safety, performance, and growth at all levels of the sport” — Jonathan Kendrick

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROKiT Tyres, a leading name in premium quality and high-performance motorcycle tyres, is proud to announce a new partnership with theAmateur Motor Cycle Association (AMCA). This exciting collaboration will see ROKiT Tyres become the official tyre partner for the Yamaha MXExperience, with all school bikes now fitted with ROKiT’s cutting-edge off-road tyres.The Yamaha MX Experience, run by AMCA, offers aspiring riders and newcomers to motocross the opportunity to train and ride in a professional, safe, and exciting environment. With ROKiT Tyres now equipping all school bikes, participants will benefit from superior grip, durability, and performance, ensuring an optimal riding experience for all levels.In addition to supporting the Yamaha MX Experience, ROKiT Tyres will also be offered as official prizes throughout the AMCA Championship season.Riders across the competition will now have the opportunity to win high-quality ROKiT Tyres as part of their prize packages, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to grassroots motorsport and rider development.Jonathan Kendrick , Chairman of ROKiT, the Title Partner of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WSB team commented: “We’re delighted to partner with the AMCA,a respected institution with a deep heritage in UK motocross. Supporting the Yamaha MX Experience with our tyres reflects our commitment to rider safety, performance, and growth at all levels of the sport. We’re equally excited to reward championship talent with ROKiT Tyres as prizes and look forward toseeing the riders excel while using our tyres.”The CEO of ROKiT Tyres, Dominic Clifford, added "In addition to our sponsorship of the Weston Beach Race next weekend, partnering with the AMCAis a tremendous way to get ROKiT Tyres used by serious motor cross riders both in competition and learning the sport and we're looking forward to a fantastic year ahead."Steve Harvey, General Manager of the AMCA said “Partnering with ROKiT Tyres is a great step forward for the Yamaha MX Experience and our championship events. The quality and reliability of ROKiT Tyres are a perfect fit, and we’re proud to bring this level of performance to our school bikes and prize offerings. It’s a partnership that will truly benefit the future of UK motocross.”This partnership reinforces ROKiT Tyres’ growing presence in the motocross world and its ongoing dedication to supporting riderdevelopment, safety, and performance at all levels of the sport.About ROKiT TyresROKiT Tyres is part of the global ROKiT Group, a multi-product company with a long history in motorsport sponsorships. Engineered with advanced technology, ROKiT Tyresprovide exceptional grip, durability, and safety for riders on all terrains. More information can be found at www.rokittyres.com About AMCAThe Amateur Motor Cycle Association is one of the oldest and most respected off-road motorcycle racing organisations in the UK.Running events, training programs, and the renowned Yamaha MX Experience, AMCA is at the heart of British motocross, nurturing talent and promotingexcellence at every level. More information can be found at www.amca.uk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.