Secretary Noem Highlights Worst of the Worst Arrested in Minneapolis Including a Criminal Illegal Alien Who Murdered His 3-Month-Old Son

Even during the Democrats’ government shutdown, ICE is arresting and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary Noem is in Minneapolis, Minnesota, highlighting some of the worst of the worst arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the twin cities area, with convictions including repeat child sex abusers, murderers, drunk drivers, and violent assailants.

One such criminal, Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz, has been incarcerated on the taxpayer’s dime since 2004 following a 32-year prison sentence for the intentional murder of his 3-month-old son. While incarcerated for this unimaginable crime, he was convicted for assaulting a fellow inmate at Stillwater Prison. ICE lodged a detainer and received custody of him on October 20, 2025, to finally remove him from our citizen’s payroll and OUT of the United States once and for all.

“Sanctuary politicians like Mayor Jacob Frey, who are refusing to work with ICE, are allowing criminals like Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz to live in our communities, unchecked. Under the leadership of President Trump, ICE is no longer allowing the guise of moral superiority and political correctness to supersede the safety and security of Americans,” said Secretary Noem. “70 %+ of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S. This statistic doesn’t even include foreign fugitives, illegal aliens convicted of crimes in other countries, gang members, and suspected terrorists.”

Some of the worst of the worst arrested in Minneapolis include:

Francisco Javier Garcia-Olivar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with multiple convictions of sexual assault sodomy of a child, attempted sexual assault of a child, sex assault, failure to appear and a traffic offense.

Jose Ruben Gomez Munoz, a criminal alien from Mexico, convicted for sex assault and arrested for incest with a minor.

Humberto Us-Juarez, a criminal illegal from Guatemala, convicted of molestation of a minor and aggravated felony sex assault.

Jose Israel Hernandez Rivas, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of human slavery or trafficking and commercial sex.

Manuel Betancourt-Renteria, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with 10 convictions including two counts of assault, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, larceny, and five traffic offenses and arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamine.

Nicolas Lopez Juarez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon, three counts of driving under the influence, and obstructing police.

Juan Alejo-Alejo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who was previously deported, convicted of homicide by reckless driving and driving under the influence, and arrested for a separate driving under the influence charge.

David Antonio Gonzalez Rivas, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for drug possession and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle to avoid prosecution on two separate occasions. He has also been arrested 14 additional times for crimes including felony assault, receiving stolen property and obstructing police.