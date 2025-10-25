ICE Arrests the Worst of the Worst: Child Sexual Predators, Murderers, and Thieves

Despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, ICE continues arresting criminal illegal aliens across the country

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens with convictions for lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, sexual assault, second degree murder and robbery.

“Every day, and despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, our ICE officers are arresting pedophiles, sexual assailants, murderers and violent criminals,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It is unimaginable to think sanctuary politicians put these monsters and sickos over their own constituents. American citizens deserve better. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are making America safe again one depraved criminal illegal alien removal at a time.”

The worst of the worst arrested yesterday include:

Alejandro Gonzalez-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14 in Santa Ana, California.

Froilan Mejia-Olvera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for sexual assault in Collin County, Texas.

Juan Enamorado-Leiva, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for second degree murder in Durham County, North Carolina.

Jose Alfredo Gomez-Vallecios, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for robbery in Los Angeles County, California.