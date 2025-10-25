DHS Deports Tren de Aragua Gang Members, Sexual Predators, and Violent Criminals from the United States to Venezuela

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, over 2 million illegal aliens have left the United States

WASHINGTON – On October 15, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removed Tren de Aragua gang members, sexual predators, violent assailants, and thieves from the United States back to their origin country, Venezuela.

“These monsters, including confirmed Tren de Aragua gang members, sexual predators, and violent thugs, should have never been in our country in the first place,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, these public safety threats are out of the country and no longer pose a threat to Americans. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to victimize Americans. Under their leadership, more than two million illegal aliens have left the U.S.”

Worst of the worst on the removal flight include:

Jefferson Bracho Haddad, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member with six criminal arrests including for larceny and drug possession.

Angelo Dennis-Jesus Ainaga-Jaspe, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member convicted of weapons offense.

Diego Alejandro Mavarez Arocha, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and convicted of sexual assault.

Jose Gregorio Rios Rios, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and convicted of two counts of felony assault.

Jorge Luis Rodriguez Yepez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and convicted of assault.

Carlos Alberto Valbuena-Chirinos, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela whose criminal history includes charges for burglary.

Nadiuska Saray Rodriguez-Ochoa, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela whose criminal history includes a pending charge for aggravated assault with a weapon and a conviction for shoplifting.

