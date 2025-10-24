Submit Release
Senate Bill 1060 Printer's Number 1273

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1273

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1060

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BOSCOLA, J. WARD, FONTANA,

BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, COSTA, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND

MILLER, OCTOBER 24, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OCTOBER 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An

act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and

duties of the Department of Health; establishing and

providing the powers and duties of the State Health

Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care

Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health

Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;

providing for certification of need of health care providers

and prescribing penalties," in licensing of health care

facilities, providing for veteran status screening of new

patients.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known

as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 806.5. Veteran status screening of new patients.

(a) Duty.--A health care provider and a health care

practitioner shall screen a new patient for veteran status prior

to formally consulting with or providing treatment to the new

patient.

(b) Inquiry.--The screening of veteran status shall be

