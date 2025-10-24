Senate Bill 1060 Printer's Number 1273
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1273
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1060
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BOSCOLA, J. WARD, FONTANA,
BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, COSTA, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND
MILLER, OCTOBER 24, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OCTOBER 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An
act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and
duties of the Department of Health; establishing and
providing the powers and duties of the State Health
Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care
Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health
Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;
providing for certification of need of health care providers
and prescribing penalties," in licensing of health care
facilities, providing for veteran status screening of new
patients.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known
as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 806.5. Veteran status screening of new patients.
(a) Duty.--A health care provider and a health care
practitioner shall screen a new patient for veteran status prior
to formally consulting with or providing treatment to the new
patient.
(b) Inquiry.--The screening of veteran status shall be
