Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,655 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1061 Printer's Number 1274

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1274

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1061

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BOSCOLA, J. WARD, FONTANA,

BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, BAKER, STEFANO AND MASTRIANO,

OCTOBER 24, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

OCTOBER 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and

Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further

providing for accreditation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1731(d) of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 1731. Accreditation.

* * *

(d) Office duties.--The Office of the Deputy Adjutant

General for Veterans' Affairs shall establish a county director

of veterans affairs training program, agreed upon with the State

Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs, which shall

include the following:

* * *

(5) Training on a wide range of veteran-related topics,

including trauma-informed care, military sexual trauma, post-

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1061 Printer's Number 1274

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more