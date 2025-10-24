Senate Bill 1061 Printer's Number 1274
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1274
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1061
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BOSCOLA, J. WARD, FONTANA,
BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, BAKER, STEFANO AND MASTRIANO,
OCTOBER 24, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
OCTOBER 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and
Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further
providing for accreditation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1731(d) of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 1731. Accreditation.
* * *
(d) Office duties.--The Office of the Deputy Adjutant
General for Veterans' Affairs shall establish a county director
of veterans affairs training program, agreed upon with the State
Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs, which shall
include the following:
* * *
(5) Training on a wide range of veteran-related topics,
including trauma-informed care, military sexual trauma, post-
