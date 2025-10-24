Senate Bill 1061 Printer's Number 1274

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1274 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1061 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BOSCOLA, J. WARD, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, BAKER, STEFANO AND MASTRIANO, OCTOBER 24, 2025 REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, OCTOBER 24, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further providing for accreditation. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1731(d) of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read: § 1731. Accreditation. * * * (d) Office duties.--The Office of the Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs shall establish a county director of veterans affairs training program, agreed upon with the State Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs, which shall include the following: * * * (5) Training on a wide range of veteran-related topics, including trauma-informed care, military sexual trauma, post- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

