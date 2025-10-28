Submit Release
Dr. Bomi Joseph Challenges Decades of Nutrition Dogma in His Groundbreaking Ten-Part 'Nutritional Myth Series'

Fresh colorful meal plate representing complete nutrition with balanced fiber, protein, healthy fats, and intact carbohydrates.

Dr. Bomi Joseph’s Nutrition Myths Series begins with Complete Nutrition, highlighting the 4 pillars: gut workout (Rough It®), low calorie density, steady insulin, and balanced essentials.

Person holding their gut to symbolize exercising the digestive system through fiber-rich Rough It® foods.

Rough It® is Dr. Bomi Joseph’s principle of eating fiber-rich, unprocessed foods that challenge the gut, strengthen digestion, and build long-term resilience.

Featured image for article “The Truth About Protein: Myths, Facts, and What Your Body Really Needs.”

The definitive guide to protein — myths, facts, and what your body actually needs.

Health and longevity expert exposes misinformation and reveals the biological truth behind what we eat, drink, and believe about nutrition.

Nutrition has been hijacked by marketeers and industrial interests. True health doesn’t come from trends or miracle products — it comes from knowledge, discipline, and respect for human biology.”
— Dr. Bomi Joseph
SOUTH KENSINGTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International health and longevity expert Dr. Bomi Joseph, inventor of the patented Deep Health® Device, is shaking up the world of nutrition science with his bold and insightful Nutritional Myth Series — a ten-part project exposing how decades of misinformation, marketing, and flawed research have distorted public understanding of food and health.

Now at the halfway mark, with five published parts, Dr. Joseph’s series has already attracted attention for its depth, clarity, and willingness to challenge conventional wisdom. The articles combine advanced biological science, real-world evidence, and the author’s decades of research into human health and longevity.

Published Installments (Parts 1–5):
1) The 12 Elements of Complete and Healthy Nutrition — A holistic framework redefining what “balanced” nutrition truly means.
2) Carbohydrates — Misunderstood, Essential, and How to Use Them Right — A science-based understanding of carbohydrates and their role in optimal function.
3) Alcohol — The Great Alcohol Lie: How Science, Media, and Industry Sold Us Poison as Medicine — A myth-shattering exposé on the “health halo” around alcohol.
4) Protein — The Truth About Protein: Myths, Facts, and What Your Body Really Needs — A clear look at the body’s real protein requirements.
5) Healthy Fats & Lipids — The Truth About Good and Bad Fats — Revealing the real role of fats in metabolism and longevity.

Coming Soon (Parts 6–10):
6) The Movement Myth — Why Obesity Isn’t About Laziness
7) The Role of Water and Hydration — Why Modern Water May Be Missing Vital Trace Elements
8) Essential Vitamins — Why More Is Not Always Better
9) Essential Trace Elements — The Often-Overlooked Minerals Critical to Life
10) The Hidden World Within Us — Exploring the Microbiome

“Nutrition has been hijacked by marketing slogans and industrial interests,” says Dr. Joseph. “True health doesn’t come from trends or miracle products — it comes from knowledge, discipline, and respect for human biology. My goal with this series is to give readers the scientific truth, free from commercial bias.”
The Nutritional Myth Series is part of Dr. Joseph’s larger mission to advance the concept of Deep Health® — a complete understanding of physical, mental, and biochemical wellness. Readers can access the published installments and follow upcoming releases at www.drbomijoseph.com.

About Dr. Bomi Joseph
Dr. Bomi Joseph is a global pioneer in longevity science, natural medicine, and human biochemistry. He is the inventor of the patented Deep Health® Device, an AI-driven diagnostic system currently used to monitor and measure the health of over 180 million people across Asia. As founder of Peak Dot Health, LLC, Dr. Joseph provides science-backed, results-oriented insights to help individuals achieve optimal health through discipline, awareness, and balanced living.

Discover Deep Health® with Dr. Bomi Joseph | Measure. Master. Live.

