PNAS Study Confirms Deep Health® Findings: Modern Obesity Is Driven by Diet, Not Laziness
Deep Health® data from Dr. Bomi Joseph confirm the 2025 PNAS study showing that obesity stems from excess intake—not reduced movement—highlighted in The Movement Myth program.
Dr. Bomi Joseph’s ‘Movement Is a Signal’ concept visualizes how every human motion transmits biological data — a measurable expression of health, energy, and consciousness.
Dr. Bomi Joseph’s Deep Health® Data Aligns with the 2025 PNAS Global Study, Uniting Science and Real-World Human Health Metrics
The PNAS study—conducted by an international consortium of researchers from Duke University, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and others—analyzed 4,213 adults across 34 populations worldwide. Using the doubly labeled water gold-standard method to measure energy expenditure, it concluded that people in developed nations actually burn more total and activity-related calories than those in less industrialized ones.
This overturns decades of assumption that reduced physical activity drives the global obesity epidemic. Instead, the paper demonstrates that economic development raises caloric intake—particularly from ultra-processed foods—by nearly an order of magnitude more than any drop in energy expenditure.
“The data clearly show that people in industrialized societies aren’t obese because they’re lazy,” said Dr. Herman Pontzer of Duke University, a senior author on the paper. “They’re obese because their diets have fundamentally changed.”
Deep Health® Data Corroborates PNAS: Movement Is Not the Problem—Consumption Is
Dr. Bomi Joseph’s Deep Health® Device—a clinically validated health monitoring system currently used to measure and track health in over 180 million people across Asia— records continuous biomarkers of metabolism, movement, and vitality. Analysis of Deep Health® datasets shows identical trends to the PNAS findings:
Total movement and energy expenditure remain consistent or even increase with modernization.
Health decline correlates not with reduced motion but with metabolic dysregulation, dietary ultraprocessing, and diminished nutrient efficiency.
Deep Health®’s AI longitudinal models indicate that increased processed food consumption and decreased food quality explain most health degradation in urbanized populations, mirroring the PNAS conclusion that “increased energy intake is roughly ten times more important than declining expenditure.”
Together, these results form a unified evidence base bridging elite academic science and massive real-world population data.
“Deep Health® validates what PNAS proves,” said Dr. Bomi Joseph. “Movement remains essential for vitality and mental clarity—but the obesity epidemic is primarily nutritional, not behavioral. Our global health focus must evolve from calorie burning to nutrient quality.”
The Movement Myth: Linking Science, Spirit, and Health Data
Dr. Joseph’s recent Movement Myth blog and video expand this correlation between movement discipline, metabolic efficiency, and longevity. The presentation unites modern data analytics with timeless wisdom on human vitality—showing how rhythm, balance, and diet interact to define true “deep health.”
📖 Read the Blog: https://www.drbomijoseph.com/movement-myth-obesity-laziness/
🎥 Watch the Video: https://youtu.be/ttyV9C8rXU4
About the PNAS Journal
The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) is among the world’s most respected peer-reviewed scientific journals, publishing landmark research since 1915. The 2025 article, “Energy Expenditure and Obesity Across the Economic Spectrum” (McGrosky et al., PNAS Vol. 122 No. 29 e2420902122), was based on the International Atomic Energy Agency Doubly Labeled Water Database, a global repository of empirically measured human energy data.
Its key conclusion: Obesity in economically developed populations results primarily from increased dietary intake—especially ultra-processed foods—not from reduced activity or energy expenditure.
About Dr. Bomi Joseph & Deep Health®
Dr. Bomi Joseph is a global pioneer in health and longevity science, martial discipline, and biotechnology. He is the inventor and patent holder of the Deep Health® Device & AI System, which integrates physiological and behavioral analytics to provide comprehensive human wellness data.
His work bridges biological measurement, natural medicine, and movement philosophy—merging science and spirit into actionable health technology.
Justin Sullivan
Sullivan Media
+1 512-537-5086
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
The Movement Myth: Why Obesity Isn’t About Laziness | Dr. Bomi Joseph
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.