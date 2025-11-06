PNAS Study Confirms Deep Health® Findings: Modern Obesity Is Driven by Diet, Not Laziness

Deep Health® data from Dr. Bomi Joseph confirm the 2025 PNAS study showing that obesity stems from excess intake—not reduced movement—highlighted in The Movement Myth program. Dr. Bomi Joseph’s ‘Movement Is a Signal’ concept visualizes how every human motion transmits biological data — a measurable expression of health, energy, and consciousness. A visual metaphor for restoring metabolic balance — contrasting healthy natural foods and ultra-processed junk foods, echoing the Deep Health® and PNAS findings that diet outweighs inactivity in driving obesity.

Dr. Bomi Joseph’s Deep Health® Data Aligns with the 2025 PNAS Global Study, Uniting Science and Real-World Human Health Metrics

Movement remains essential for vitality and mental clarity—but obesity epidemic is primarily nutritional, not behavioral. Our global health focus must evolve from calorie burning to nutrient quality.” — Dr. Bomi Joseph

SOUTH KENSINGTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful scientific validation of the Deep Health® Device data, Dr. Bomi Joseph announces that findings from Deep Health’s human performance and longevity dataset are strongly corroborated by a groundbreaking 2025 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) titled “Energy Expenditure and Obesity Across the Economic Spectrum.”The PNAS study—conducted by an international consortium of researchers from Duke University, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and others—analyzed 4,213 adults across 34 populations worldwide. Using the doubly labeled water gold-standard method to measure energy expenditure, it concluded that people in developed nations actually burn more total and activity-related calories than those in less industrialized ones.This overturns decades of assumption that reduced physical activity drives the global obesity epidemic. Instead, the paper demonstrates that economic development raises caloric intake—particularly from ultra-processed foods—by nearly an order of magnitude more than any drop in energy expenditure.“The data clearly show that people in industrialized societies aren’t obese because they’re lazy,” said Dr. Herman Pontzer of Duke University, a senior author on the paper. “They’re obese because their diets have fundamentally changed.”Deep HealthData Corroborates PNAS: Movement Is Not the Problem—Consumption IsDr. Bomi Joseph’s Deep HealthDevice—a clinically validated health monitoring system currently used to measure and track health in over 180 million people across Asia— records continuous biomarkers of metabolism, movement, and vitality. Analysis of Deep Healthdatasets shows identical trends to the PNAS findings:Total movement and energy expenditure remain consistent or even increase with modernization.Health decline correlates not with reduced motion but with metabolic dysregulation, dietary ultraprocessing, and diminished nutrient efficiency.Deep Health’s AI longitudinal models indicate that increased processed food consumption and decreased food quality explain most health degradation in urbanized populations, mirroring the PNAS conclusion that “increased energy intake is roughly ten times more important than declining expenditure.”Together, these results form a unified evidence base bridging elite academic science and massive real-world population data.“Deep Healthvalidates what PNAS proves,” said Dr. Bomi Joseph. “Movement remains essential for vitality and mental clarity—but the obesity epidemic is primarily nutritional, not behavioral. Our global health focus must evolve from calorie burning to nutrient quality.”The Movement Myth: Linking Science, Spirit, and Health DataDr. Joseph’s recent Movement Myth blog and video expand this correlation between movement discipline, metabolic efficiency, and longevity. The presentation unites modern data analytics with timeless wisdom on human vitality—showing how rhythm, balance, and diet interact to define true “deep health.”📖 Read the Blog: https://www.drbomijoseph.com/movement-myth-obesity-laziness/ 🎥 Watch the Video: https://youtu.be/ttyV9C8rXU4 About the PNAS JournalThe Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) is among the world’s most respected peer-reviewed scientific journals, publishing landmark research since 1915. The 2025 article, “Energy Expenditure and Obesity Across the Economic Spectrum” (McGrosky et al., PNAS Vol. 122 No. 29 e2420902122), was based on the International Atomic Energy Agency Doubly Labeled Water Database, a global repository of empirically measured human energy data.Its key conclusion: Obesity in economically developed populations results primarily from increased dietary intake—especially ultra-processed foods—not from reduced activity or energy expenditure.About Dr. Bomi Joseph & Deep HealthDr. Bomi Joseph is a global pioneer in health and longevity science, martial discipline, and biotechnology. He is the inventor and patent holder of the Deep HealthDevice & AI System, which integrates physiological and behavioral analytics to provide comprehensive human wellness data.His work bridges biological measurement, natural medicine, and movement philosophy—merging science and spirit into actionable health technology.

The Movement Myth: Why Obesity Isn’t About Laziness | Dr. Bomi Joseph

