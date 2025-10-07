The definitive guide to protein — myths, facts, and what your body actually needs. Infants need up to 10× more protein per kilogram than adults; adults actually need the least. Nature’s giants — whales, elephants, gorillas — thrive on low-quality protein, proving the Rought It® principle.

Dr. Bomi Joseph exposes common protein myths and reveals science-based truths about nutrition, muscle growth, and longevity in his new article.

We’ve made protein a cultural obsession. But real health comes from how well your body uses nutrients — not how much you dump into it.” — Dr. Bomi Joseph

SOUTH KENSINGTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health and longevity pioneer Dr. Bomi Joseph has published a new article, “ The Truth About Protein: Myths, Facts, and What Your Body Really Needs ”, that challenges decades of misinformation about how much protein the human body actually needs — and what really happens when we consume too much.In the piece, Dr. Joseph breaks down the science of protein metabolism, revealing that the body maintains a two-week amino acid pool, making post-workout protein timing largely unnecessary. He also explains how the DIAAS (Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score) provides a more accurate measure of protein quality than outdated “protein efficiency” ratings.“Protein has become one of the most misunderstood nutrients in modern nutrition,” says Dr. Bomi Joseph. “Too many people are consuming far beyond what their body needs — while missing the broader picture of balance, repair, and regeneration.”Dr. Joseph highlights the natural limits of muscle gain, the potential risks of overconsumption, and how a plant-forward diet — when intelligently balanced — can deliver complete amino acid coverage while promoting longevity and metabolic efficiency.“We’ve made protein a cultural obsession,” adds Dr. Joseph. “But real health comes from how well your body uses nutrients — not how much you dump into it.”The full article, “The Truth About Protein: Myths, Facts, and What Your Body Really Needs,” is available now on his official website:Subscribe for Deeper Health InsightsFor readers seeking more evidence-based, no-nonsense health guidance, Dr. Joseph offers a free email newsletter with exclusive insights on physical, mental, and spiritual longevity.👉 Subscribe here: https://drbomi.kit.com/7aa88e6971 Subscribers receive early access to his new writings, research updates, and practical methods for achieving “Deep Health” — the harmony of body, mind, and spirit.About Dr. Bomi JosephDr. Bomi Joseph is a global expert in health and longevity and the inventor of the Deep HealthDevice, a breakthrough technology used to measure, monitor, and improve the health of over 180 million people in Asia. As an author, researcher, and thought leader, Dr. Joseph promotes a disciplined, science-based approach to well-being — integrating natural medicine, performance optimization, and spiritual awareness. He is also the author of Unfettered and publisher of the Journal of Medical Phyto News.

