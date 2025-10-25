1 Texas Local Medicare Agent Doubles Client Base Amid 2026 Medicare Part D Disruptions

MedicareVideoGuide.com Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy" Texas #1 Top Rated Local Medicare Agent in 2025 with Medicare Agents Hub

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As seniors face unprecedented changes in Medicare Part D driven by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Rodney Powell, Texas’ top-rated Medicare agent on Medicare Agents Hub, is doubling his client base across Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin. Known as the “Medicare Video Guy,” Powell is guiding beneficiaries through the 2026 Annual Election Period (AEP) with expert advice on Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage, and affordable prescription drug coverage.The Inflation Reduction Act has reshaped Medicare Part D, capping out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,100 in 2026 but triggering higher premiums, increased deductibles, and stricter requirements like prior authorizations and step therapy. Medicare Advantage plans are also seeing reduced benefits, including cuts to dental coverage and over-the-counter benefits, as well as carrier exits from unprofitable markets. These shifts dominate 2025 Medicare news, with seniors searching for clarity on “Medicare drug costs 2026,” “Medicare premiums increase,” and “Medicare Advantage vs Supplements.”Powell is addressing these challenges head-on, despite some carriers halting commissions for Medicare agents on Part D plans and limiting enrollment to self-service platforms like Medicare.gov. “This anti-competitive behavior restricts seniors’ access to expert guidance,” Powell said. “As a top Medicare agent, my ethical duty is to prioritize clients’ needs — helping them navigate prescription drug coverage, provider access, and affordability, even without compensation.”Unlike some agents opting out of Part D assistance, Powell’s commitment to comprehensive service has fueled his growth. His client base is doubling heading into 2026, driven by 100% 5-star Google reviews and authentic client relationships. “Seniors value trust and personalized service,” Powell noted. “By solving their Medicare challenges, we build lasting connections that drive referrals and growth.”As an independent broker licensed in over 30 states, Powell specializes in Medicare Supplements (e.g., Plan G) with top carriers such as Physicians Mutual and UnitedHealthcare (AARP), as well as Medicare Advantage plans with Devoted, HealthSpring, Aetna, and Humana. His expansion into communities like The Woodlands, Sugar Land, Plano, McKinney, and Round Rock reflects his focus on personalized service in an industry where chatbots and call routing systems are all too common. “Carriers may sideline agents, but Medicare is a relationship business,” he said. “At MedicareVideoGuide.com , seniors get direct access to a top Medicare agent — sidestep call center purgatory, just real help.”Powell also leads educational outreach, delivering Medicare workshops across Texas and sharing insights on YouTube.com/@MedicareVideoGuide. For seniors searching for “best Medicare agent near me” or “Medicare Part D changes 2026,” he offers expert guidance on navigating rising premiums, shifting drug formularies, and finding the best Medicare supplement plans.About Rodney Powell and MedicareVideoGuide.comRodney Powell, the “Medicare Video Guy,” empowers seniors with unbiased Medicare advice. As a #1 Texas Local Medicare Agent on Medicare Agents Hub, he serves clients nationwide, ensuring clarity amid 2026 Medicare changes. Go to **MedicareVideoGuide.com** or call for personalized assistance today.

