Texas Top Rated Local Medicare Agent, Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy," Offers Free Medicare Plan Reviews

MedicareVideoGuide.com Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy" Texas #1 Top Rated Local Medicare Agent in 2025 with Medicare Agents Hub

Rodney Powell, Texas Top Medicare Agent, offers free Medicare reviews Oct 15–Dec 7. Compare Advantage, Medigap & Part D. 855-360-5263 | MedicareVideoGuide.com

Plan details vary by ZIP code and carrier. A quick review can clarify whether your current coverage still fits your doctors, prescriptions, and budget.” — Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy"

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodney POWELL, widely known as the “Medicare Video Guy” and Texas Top Rated Local Medicare Agent on Medicare Agents Hub in 2025, is offering free, no-obligation Medicare plan reviews during the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), October 15 to December 7, 2025.Licensed in Texas and 30 more states, Powell helps seniors and caregivers compare Medigap, Medicare Advantage, and Part D plans to ensure coverage aligns with their healthcare needs and finances.What’s Changing in 2026 ? :This Annual Election Period (AEP) is a crucial time to review Medicare coverage due to significant updates:• Medigap (Medicare Supplement) Plans: Premiums for Plan G, Plan F, and Plan N have increased for many carriers in 2025. Switching plans is subject to medical underwriting, except during Guaranteed Issue periods.• Medicare Advantage (MA): Plans often change provider networks, copays, and supplemental benefits like dental or vision annually. Seniors should verify that their doctors and prescriptions are still covered. Those considering a return to Original Medicare, along with a Medigap plan, should verify their eligibility, as underwriting may apply.• Part D Prescription Drug Plans: The Inflation Reduction Act has reshaped 2026 Part D plans, affecting formularies, premiums, and out-of-pocket caps. Reviewing plans ensures medications are covered at the best available cost.“Plan details vary by ZIP code and carrier,” says Powell. “A quick review can clarify whether your current coverage still fits your doctors, prescriptions, and budget.”Who Should Review Their Medicare Plan ?A free Medicare review is recommended if you:• Have new or costly medications• Changed doctors or specialists• Noticed higher premiums or copays• Want to explore switching between Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare with Medigap.• Haven’t checked your Part D plan for 2026 changes.Why getting help from Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy," is a good idea ?With over 50 five-star Google reviews, Powell’s straightforward, client-focused approach has earned trust across Texas and beyond. Through MedicareVideoGuide.com , he represents carriers like Physicians Mutual, UnitedHealthcare (AARP), Aetna, and Humana, offering personalized comparisons.“Rodney made Medicare easy to understand and tailored options to my needs,” according to Michael Garcia.Powell offers phone and virtual appointments nationwide, with no cost or obligation to enroll. “A licensed agent can simplify Medicare and help avoid costly mistakes,” Powell notes.Disclaimers• We do not offer every plan available in your area. Any information we provide is limited to the plans we do offer. Please contact Medicare.gov, 1-800-MEDICARE, or your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) to get information on all your options.• Not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program.• No cost or obligation to enroll.• Plan availability, benefits, and costs vary by carrier and ZIP code. Enrollment depends on contract renewal.• Medigap applications may require medical underwriting, which can affect acceptance and pricing.FAQ: Medicare Reviews During AEPQ: What is the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) ?A: The AEP, October 15–December 7, 2025, allows changes to Medicare Advantage or Part D plans for 2026 coverage.Q: Why review my Medigap plan ?A: Premium increases in 2025 may make switching your Plan G, Plan F, or Plan N cost-effective, but medical underwriting may apply.Q: Can I switch from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare with Medigap ?A: Yes, you can disenroll during AEP, but Medigap applications may require underwriting unless you have Guaranteed Issue rights.Q: How does the Inflation Reduction Act affect Part D?A: The Act introduces new out-of-pocket caps and formulary changes for 2026, making a Part D review essential.About Rodney Powell and MedicareVideoGuide.comRodney Powell, the “Medicare Video Guy,” is a licensed Medicare agent based in Tomball, Texas.He serves seniors statewide, including Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, The Woodlands, New Braunfels, Sugar Land, Katy, Southlake, and 30+ states beyond Texas.Texas #1 Top Rated Local Medicare Agent on Medicare Agents Hub in 2025, Powell provides clear, consumer-friendly guidance through MedicareVideoGuide.com and his YouTube channel, where he explains Medicare options in plain language.He prioritizes no-pressure, personalized plan comparisons.

HR Heroes 🛡️ FIX Medicare Confusion 😵‍💫 FREE Employee Workshop 🤝

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.