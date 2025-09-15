Independent Medicare Broker Offers Free Educational Workshops on Medicare Part D for Texas Church Senior Groups

MedicareVideoGuide.com Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy" Texas #1 Top Rated Local Medicare Agent in 2025 with Medicare Agents Hub

Providing No-Cost Guidance to Help Texas Seniors Understand Prescription Drug Plan Options and Strategies

These church workshops equip seniors with an understanding of Medicare Part D prescription drug strategies, helping them with insights and options in a supportive environment, with no pressure.” — Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy"

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodney POWELL, an independent Medicare insurance broker, is offering complimentary educational workshops on Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to senior groups at churches across Texas. These sessions aim to provide clear, non-promotional information to church leaders, senior ministry coordinators, and Medicare-eligible seniors, helping them navigate prescription drug coverage in a straightforward manner. As an independent broker, POWELL focuses on education without recommending specific plans or providing quotes.The workshops are designed to fit seamlessly into church senior luncheons and other events, emphasizing community support and respect for participants' needs. Topics are explained in plain English, with simple definitions for terms like formularies (lists of covered medications organized by cost tiers), Part D phases, and alternative strategies to maximize prescription drug savings. Attendees learn about enrollment timelines, such as the Annual Enrollment Period from October 15 to December 7, when individuals can review and switch plans.In Texas, where pharmacy networks can vary between rural areas with fewer options and urban centers with broader access, the sessions highlight how plan availability differs by carrier, zip code, pharmacy preferences, and formulary details. Workshops are educational only, with no cost or obligation, and are not affiliated with or endorsed by Medicare, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), or any government agency.Who Should AttendThese workshops are ideal for Medicare-eligible seniors, caregivers, church senior ministry coordinators, and leaders organizing events for elderly adults. Whether in rural Texas communities with limited pharmacy access or urban areas with more options, the sessions provide practical insights tailored to group settings like luncheons or fellowship gatherings.What Attendees LearnParticipants gain a foundational understanding of Medicare Part D, including:• Enrollment timelines and the importance of annual plan reviews to account for changes in medications or costs.• Formularies and drug tiers, which categorize medications by copayment levels.• Preferred pharmacies that may offer lower costs for certain plans.• How catastrophic coverage provides relief for high-expense drugs.• Basics of prior authorization (approval needed for some medications), step therapy (trying lower-cost options first), and the appeals process.Sessions last 45-60 minutes, include Q&A, and provide handouts without collecting personal health information, ensuring privacy.Available for Church Events StatewideRodney POWELL is available to present at churches across Texas, accommodating schedules for weekday luncheons, evenings, or weekends. With flexibility for groups of 20-150, workshops require about two weeks' notice. Church coordinators can request dates via the event interest form at https:// medicarevideoguide.com /invite-rodney/ or by contacting directly by phone 281-251-8888.About Rodney POWELLRodney POWELL, widely known as the "Medicare Video Guy," is a Texas-based independent Medicare broker with years of experience assisting seniors through community education. He has partnered with numerous Texas churches to deliver unbiased guidance. With a focus on community service, POWELL emphasizes privacy protections and non-promotional content, independently representing an array of health insurance carriers.Quotes"These workshops empower Texas church seniors with knowledge about Medicare Part D strategies, helping them understand options in a supportive environment," says POWELL. "It's about providing education that aligns with community values, without any pressure."A past church workshop attendee shared, "The session clarified Medicare Part D basics like formularies and the donut hole in simple terms, making it easier to think about my prescription needs without feeling overwhelmed."FAQWhat is Medicare Part D, and why attend a workshop in Texas?Medicare Part D covers prescription drugs through private plans. Workshops explain basics like enrollment periods and varying pharmacy networks in rural versus urban Texas areas, helping seniors prepare.How do formularies and drug tiers work?Formularies list covered drugs; tiers group them by cost (e.g., lower tiers for generics). Availability varies by carrier, zip code, pharmacy, and formulary.Are these workshops free and sales-free?Yes, they are complimentary, educational only, with no obligation, sales, or inducements.How can our Texas church book a workshop?Go to https://medicarevideoguide.com/invite-rodney/ or call 281-251-888 to request a date — flexible statewide.MedicareVideoGuide.com in the NEWS• SEP 1, 2025 - Top-Rated Texas Medicare Agent Launches Free HR Workshops on Coordinating Employee Benefits with Medicare• AUG 4, 2025 - Rodney POWELL, the “Medicare Video Guy,” is the #1 Top-Rated Local Medicare Agent in Texas in 2025 with Medicare Agents Hub

Medicare Part D 💊 | Prescription Drug Strategies for Senior Groups 💡

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.