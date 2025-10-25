Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,717 in the last 365 days.

Justice Act Operates Differently When Juror Wrongly Seated

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday, in a matter of first impression, that a provision of the Racial Justice Act, providing that an error relating to the ruling on an objection to the exercise of a peremptory challenge is to be “deemed prejudicial,” only applies when a prospective panelist is wrongly excluded from service and not when the juror is improperly seated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Justice Act Operates Differently When Juror Wrongly Seated

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more