Justice Act Operates Differently When Juror Wrongly Seated

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday, in a matter of first impression, that a provision of the Racial Justice Act, providing that an error relating to the ruling on an objection to the exercise of a peremptory challenge is to be “deemed prejudicial,” only applies when a prospective panelist is wrongly excluded from service and not when the juror is improperly seated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.