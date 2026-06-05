Santa Clara County Honors Reunified Families

On May 29, 2026, the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara proudly celebrated its annual Family Reunification Day, recognizing the strength, perseverance, and dedication of families who successfully reunited after overcoming significant challenges. The celebration brought together judicial officers, child welfare professionals, advocates, community partners, and families to honor the importance of family reunification and the collaborative efforts that make it possible.

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