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Court blocks mental health diversion for suspect in Santa Monica hate-fueled pipe attacks

A man accused of carrying out a series of racially motivated attacks in Santa Monica, including an attempted murder, will face trial after the California Supreme Court declined to review a ruling overturning a judge’s decision to grant him mental health diversion, officials announced Thursday.

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Court blocks mental health diversion for suspect in Santa Monica hate-fueled pipe attacks

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