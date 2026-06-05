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Modesto native, Stanislaus presiding judge nominated to state appeals court

Stanislaus County Superior Court Presiding Judge Sonny Sandhu, a Modesto native who became the county’s first Asian American judge in 2018, has been nominated by Gov. Gavin Newsom to serve on California’s Fifth District Court of Appeal.

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Modesto native, Stanislaus presiding judge nominated to state appeals court

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