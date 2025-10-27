Toyama Prefecture Hosts Tourism Promotion Event in Los Angeles

Vice Governor Kazue Sato presenting Toyama’s attractions to local media and travel professionals. Featuring Toyama’s cuisine, highlighting the blessings of the sea and the mountains. Display of Toyama’s traditional crafts and local specialties.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toyama Prefecture hosted a tourism promotion event titled “TOYAMA – The Blessings of 13,000ft” at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, welcoming local travel professionals and media representatives.The event aimed to raise awareness of Toyama Prefecture in the U.S. market and promote travel to Japan. Approximately 40 guests attended and experienced the rich nature, culture, and gastronomy of Toyama.◆Event OverviewLocated in the north-central region of Japan’s main island of Honshu, Toyama Prefecture is blessed with abundant natural beauty, surrounded by the snow-capped Tateyama Mountain Range and the Sea of Japan.The seminar began with opening remarks by Ms. Naoko Kamitani, Deputy Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles, followed by a presentation by Ms. Kay Allen from the JNTO Los Angeles Office.Vice Governor Kazue Sato of Toyama Prefecture then took the stage, introducing Toyama’s diverse attractions—including its rich nature, cuisine, history and culture, and traditional crafts—through engaging videos and visuals.Following the presentation, guests enjoyed a special lunch at UKA , the Michelin one-star restaurant inside JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. The menu, prepared with ingredients from Toyama, allowed attendees to savor the region’s unique flavors where “the blessings of the sea and the mountains” come together.In addition, displays of Toyama’s traditional crafts highlighted the exceptional craftsmanship and refined aesthetics passed down through generations.◆MenuAppetizersFirefly squid marinated in soy sauceShrimp and cucumber in vinegar dressingAssorted shrimp and vegetable tempuraFish DishYellowtail sashimiNoodlesHimi udon (Toyama broth and Rausu kelp) with tororo kombuRice DishTrout pressed sushi (masu-zushi) made with Toyama-grown riceDessertSeasonal dessert◆Voices from ParticipantsParticipants shared positive impressions such as:“It's very informative and eye opening to discover a new hidden gem in Japan.”“I enjoyed learning about a part of Japan I wasn’t familiar with that I can share with my clients.”“ The meal was delicious and a great way to experience Toyama’s local food culture.”The event concluded successfully, leaving a lasting impression of Toyama’s natural beauty and warm hospitality on all attendees.◆Future OutlookThis event was part of Toyama Prefecture’s ongoing international tourism promotion initiatives.Moving forward, Toyama will continue to share the unique charm of the region across global markets, including the United States, with the goal of further expanding inbound tourism to Japan.

