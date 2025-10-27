TraknProtect Enhances Enterprise Radio Platform with New 'Security Rounds' to Improve Safety and Patrol Management

TraknProtect launches Security Rounds on its Enterprise Radio platform, boosting security team accountability, efficiency, and real-time patrol visibility.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraknProtect, a leading provider of innovative safety and operational technology, today announced the launch of its new Security Rounds feature, now available on the Enterprise Radio platform. Designed to help security teams enhance accountability, streamline patrols, and respond faster in critical situations, the feature expands the capabilities of TraknProtect’s connected safety ecosystem.

Built directly into the Model 200 Radio, Security Rounds enables teams to log patrol checkpoints, track real-time progress, and ensure every area of a property is covered without manual oversight. Each checkpoint is equipped with an NFC tag that security personnel tap using their radios, automatically recording their visit and updating the status.

“With Security Rounds, we’re empowering security teams to stay proactive rather than reactive,” said Priyanka Iyer, Principal Engineer at TraknProtect. “This feature builds on our existing platform’s strength - real-time awareness - and extends it to patrol operations, giving supervisors clear visibility and staff the confidence that every area is covered.”

TraknProtect’s Enterprise Radio platform offers three distinct models - each with unique features that set them apart - ensuring that teams across hospitality, education, and enterprise environments have the right tools for their specific operational needs.

Key Capabilities Include:

-Automated Patrol Tracking: Provides real-time visibility into which rounds are completed, in progress, upcoming, or overdue.

-NFC-Enabled Checkpoints: Streamlines patrol verification with a quick radio tap.

-Configurable Scheduling: Rounds can be customized daily, hourly, or by shift to match each property’s needs.

-Smart Alerts for Missed Checkpoints: Flags delayed or skipped checkpoints for immediate supervisor follow-up.

-Multiple App Capability: Supports simultaneous use of multiple applications to improve workflow flexibility.

-SOS Button with Indoor and Outdoor Location Tracking: Delivers precise location data during emergencies for faster, more accurate response.

The new Security Rounds feature is part of TraknProtect’s ongoing mission to simplify safety and operational workflows through intuitive, integrated technology. By leveraging the Model 200’s connectivity and enterprise-level design, the feature provides a complete patrol management solution without adding complexity or cost.

About TraknProtect

TraknProtect delivers real-time safety and operational solutions for hospitality, education, and enterprise environments. From panic buttons and compliance tools to advanced communication systems, TraknProtect empowers organizations to protect their people and streamline operations with confidence.

