TraknProtect Welcomes Visionary Entrepreneur Jim Deering to Board of Directors

TraknProtect, the hospitality industry’s leader in safety technology, proudly announces the appointment of Jim Deering to its Board of Directors.

There are few things more important than protecting people, and TraknProtect is doing just that” — Jim Deering

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraknProtect, the hospitality industry’s leader in real-time location and safety technology, proudly announces the appointment of Jim Deering to its Board of Directors.

A serial entrepreneur, investor, and strategic operator, Deering is best known for founding and scaling Nordic Energy Services into one of the most respected independent energy providers in the Midwest. But it’s not just his business acumen that makes this partnership meaningful - it’s his commitment to building companies that solve real problems.

“There are few things more important than protecting people, and TraknProtect is doing just that,” said Deering. “What drew me in was the team’s unwavering mission to make safety accessible, actionable, and affordable for hotels and the workers who keep them running. I’m excited to help scale a solution that blends technology and empathy in a truly transformative way.”

Deering joins the board at a pivotal moment for TraknProtect, as the company expands its presence across hotel brands and strengthens its platform to meet growing demand for staff safety, efficiency, and compliance.

“Jim doesn’t just bring expertise, he brings vision,” said Parminder Batra, CEO and Founder of TraknProtect. “He understands how to grow a business with heart, how to navigate complex industries, and how to move fast without losing sight of purpose. His support will be critical as we enter our next stage of growth.”

With a deep belief in the power of technology to drive social change, Deering has spent his career building solutions in highly regulated environments. Now, he brings that same commitment to TraknProtect, where safety isn’t a feature; it’s a promise.

About TraknProtect

TraknProtect is a real-time location technology platform built to make hotels safer, smarter, and more efficient. By empowering hospitality teams with tools that protect staff and streamline operations, TraknProtect helps hotels meet today’s safety expectations and tomorrow’s opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.