TraknProtect Launches Advanced Air Quality Monitors to Support Healthier, Smarter Hospitality Environments

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraknProtect, a leading provider of real-time location technology for the hospitality industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new Air Quality Monitor, designed to empower hotels and commercial spaces with actionable insights into indoor air quality and environmental conditions.

With growing awareness of the impact of air quality on health, safety, and guest satisfaction, the TraknProtect Air Quality Monitor offers a cutting-edge solution for detecting a comprehensive range of air quality indicators. This powerful, compact device measures PM2.5, PM10, PM1.0, TVOC, CO₂, CO, temperature, humidity, human presence, and noise levels, with optional configurations for additional gases such as ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide, and more.

“Our new Air Quality Monitor reflects our continued commitment to innovation in the hospitality technology space,” said Parminder Batra, CEO of TraknProtect. “With real-time monitoring and cloud-based data analytics, this solution enables our partners to create safer, more comfortable environments for guests and staff, while meeting increasing regulatory and sustainability demands.”

Key Features of the TraknProtect Air Quality Monitor include:

• Plug-and-Play Simplicity – Easy to install and fully managed through the TraknProtect cloud platform.

• Real-Time & Historical Data – Monitor trends over time, set alerts, and respond to unsafe conditions proactively.

• Multiple Connectivity Options – Supports 4G, LoRa, Bluetooth, and WiFi for seamless deployment.

• High Sensitivity & Accuracy – Ensures precise data collection with dedicated sensors for each parameter.

• Customizable Configurations – Scalable to detect additional gases for tailored needs.

The device is available in a sleek, wall- or ceiling-mounted design, built with a durable ABS flame-retardant shell. With a detection frequency of once per second and a 10-year lifespan for most sensors, it provides a reliable long-term solution for maintaining optimal air quality.

Designed to integrate with TraknProtect’s broader safety and operations platform, the Air Quality Monitor enhances data-driven decision-making and reinforces a commitment to health and wellness, a crucial differentiator in today’s hospitality landscape.

To learn more about TraknProtect’s new Air Quality Monitor and how it can support your property's wellness and safety initiatives, visit www.traknprotect.com or contact sales@traknprotect.com.

