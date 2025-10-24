NEW LAWS AND BUDGET INVESTMENTS IN CALIFORNIA ARE BIG WIN FOR YOUNG LEARNERS AND THE ADULTS SUPPORTING THEM

Gov Newsom signs landmark bills & budget investments to expand child care access, strengthen early learning and care workforce, & deliver on universal preschool

Together, we’re building a stronger early learning and care system that gives children the best start in life and supports families across our state” — Patricia Lozano

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Early Learning advocate Early Edge California applauds Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders for doubling down on their commitment to children, families, and those on the frontlines delivering early learning and care, with a wave of new legislation and budget investments. The laws signed by the Governor expand access to quality early learning, strengthen the child care workforce, and realize the state’s goal of creating universal preschool for all four-year-olds.“California continues to invest in building a system that supports every child from birth,” said Patricia Lozano , Executive Director of Early Edge California. “Governor Newsom and California leaders know that prioritizing early learning and care is the best commitment we can make for our children, for families, and for our state’s future.”Among the new laws are two co-sponsored by Early Edge California that put families and early educators front and center:AB 753 (Assemblymember Robert Garcia) helps build a stronger early childhood workforce and expands access to high-quality child care for families statewide.SB 271 (Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes) ensures that parenting students at California’s colleges and universities have the information, support, and child care resources they need to complete their degrees.In addition, several other bills championed by lawmakers this year will strengthen supports for children and families, including:AB 49 (Muratsuchi) – Protects students and families from immigration enforcementat school sites.AB 495 (Rodriguez) – Establishes the Family Plan Preparedness Act of 2025.AB 1123 (Muratsuchi) – Expands teacher credentialing pathways.AB 1454 (Rivas, Muratsuchi, Rubio) – Improves literacy programs and teacher professional development.SB 778 (Limón) – Expands migrant child care and development programs.This legislative progress is paired with historic 2025–26 state budget investments that put California on track to fully implement Universal Transitional Kindergarten (UTK), promising to provide every four-year-old access to a high-quality, early learning experience.Key investments in UTK include:$2.1 billion for the final year of implementation.$1.2 billion ongoing to maintain 10:1 child-to-staff ratios in TK classrooms.$10 million to support the selection and adoption of a developmentally appropriate Multilingual Learner screener in TK.Funding to protect LCFF grants for TK English learners following recent assessment changes.“Together, we’re building a stronger early learning and care system that gives children the best start in life and supports families across our state,” Lozano added.Early Edge California advocates for accessible, high-quality early learning and care, with a focus on the earliest years. Through targeted advocacy and policy development, we champion nurturing environments for children and promote the professional growth of teachers and trusted caregivers, establishing a foundation for community resilience and economic mobility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.