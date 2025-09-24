Beatles Guitar Project to Give Rare Performance of 'White Album' in Santa Rosa, Featured in Press Democrat

Beatles Rock Orchestra Northern California Tour

This benefit concert is not just about music — it’s about community, education, and keeping the spirit of The Beatles alive for the next generation. This is a show you won't ever forget!” — Ben McClara, Director of the Beatles Guitar Project

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beatles’ White Album returns to the stage in rare live show in Santa Rosa -- Featured in the Press Democrat 40+ Musicians Bring The Beatles White Album to Life in Santa RosaSPMA’s Beatles Guitar Project Presents The Beatles White Album Live in Concert in Collaboration with Santa Rosa Junior College on September 27 & 28. This 40-piece rock orchestra is presenting an unforgettable live performance of one of the greatest albums in rock history.What:The Beatles Guitar Project is teaming up with the Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) Music Department to present The Beatles White Album! Live in Concert — a rare chance to experience this legendary album performed live in its entirety.When:Where:Santa Rosa Junior CollegeBurbank Auditorium1501 Mendocino Avenue Santa Rosa, CA 95401Tickets Available at: www.sacprepmusic.com Why It Matters:• The Beatles released the White Album in 1968 but never performed its songs live. Aside from a spontaneous rooftop jam during the Let It Be sessions, fans never had the chance to hear this iconic record on stage.• SPMA has painstakingly arranged the White Album for full orchestra — Rhythm Section, Strings, Woodwinds, Brass, Percussion, and Choir — bringing the music to life with more than 40 professional musicians.• Proceeds benefit the Sac Prep Music Academy and the iHeartMusic.org Scholarship Fund, which support music education and guitar programs in underserved schools.Special Features:• Master of Ceremonies: Peter Petty• Local Talent: Santa Rosa favorites Rick Fulkerson & Melissa Fulkerson (vocals), SRJC Director of Music Jerome Fleg (saxophone), Bob Williams (violin), Richard Loheyde (violin), Jesse Coppock (double bass), and more, alongside the pros of The Beatles Guitar Project Rock Orchestra.Quote:"This benefit concert is not just about music — it’s about community, education, and keeping the spirit of The Beatles alive for the next generation. This is a show you won't forget!”- Ben McClara, Director of the Beatles Guitar Project

40-piece LIVE rock orchestra brings back the music of the BEATLES "White Album"

