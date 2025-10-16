NextGen California 2025 Wins and Work Ahead for 2026 After Bill Signing Deadline Concludes

Governor Newsom signs legislation supported by NextGen California to address climate, affordable housing, food insecurity & issues facing California communities

Today, the NextGen California team feels pretty good as we reflect on a year of hard-fought victories. The Governor’s signature on many of our priority bills gives us a reason to celebrate.” — Arnold Sowell Jr., Executive Director for NextGen California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following Monday’s bill signing deadline, NextGen California is counting this year’s legislative session as a tremendous success, particularly given the fiscal and federal headwinds faced by the state since the beginning of the year. Most of the organization’s priority bills in the areas of climate, consumer protection, education, food insecurity, and housing were signed by the Governor. These bills will help build more climate resilient communities; reduce economic hardships for millions of families; improve educational outcomes; address the need for more affordable housing; and provide greater opportunities for Californians.Although NextGen California achieved several victories, there is still work to be done next year. The Governor vetoed AB 1400 (Soria), a bill aimed at tackling the state’s nursing shortage that would have established a pilot program allowing California’s community colleges to offer a Baccalaureate in Nursing (BSN) degree. The veto of this bill not only exacerbates the ongoing nursing crisis, but denies rural and placebound students an affordable, accessible pathway to pursue a nursing career.“Today, the NextGen California team feels pretty good as we reflect on a year of hard-fought victories. The Governor’s signature on many of our priority bills gives us a reason to celebrate,” said Arnold Sowell Jr., Executive Director for NextGen California. “Particularly amid the federal attacks on so many important California environmental and safety net programs, these bills represent meaningful progress toward a more just and progressive future.“While we are disappointed by the outcome of AB 1400, our commitment has not waivered. Our team remains committed to expanding workforce opportunities and addressing the state’s growing nursing shortage. We look forward to building on this year’s advocacy and policy wins but are mindful that the road ahead will be bumpy. To meet this moment, California’s leadership and the voices of all Californians are needed now more than ever.”Governor Newsom signed eight bills into law supported by NextGen California:Climate:AB 1207 (Irwin) - Cap-and-Invest Reauthorization: Extends California's landmark Cap-and-Trade program and better aligns the program with the state's climate goals, provides increased opportunities for community investments, and promotes an affordable clean energy transition;SB 840 (Limón) - Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: Distributes revenue from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) to specific categories including affordable housing and public transportation, and mandates the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to update offset compliance protocols;AB 1167 (Berman) - Utility Lobbying Accountability: Protects Californians from spiking electric and gas utility costs by prohibiting for-profit utilities from charging ratepayers for political and promotional activities;SB 655 (Stern) - Safe Indoor Residential Temperatures: Establishes a state policy that requires dwelling units to be able to maintain a safe indoor maximum temperature and that state agencies consider this policy in related proceedings to help protect residents from indoor extreme heat conditions.Consumer Protection: SB 825 (Limón) - Financial Protection for Consumers: Extends the authority of the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) to combat deceptive or predatory practices by financial entities previously under the federal oversight of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.Education: SB 98 (Pérez) - Sending Alerts to Families in Education (SAFE) Act: Requires K-12 schools and higher education institutions to notify students, staff, and other campus community members when immigration officers are present on campus.Food Insecurity: AB 1264 (Gabriel) – Real Food, Healthy Kids Act: Phases out ultra-processed foods from school meals in California by 2032;Housing: SB 79 (Wiener) - Transit-Oriented Development: Allows for denser development of multifamily housing near major transit stops statewide to continue to make progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while also addressing California’s housing crisis.Earlier this year, NextGen California celebrated a win in the digital equity space when AB 470 (McKinnor) was held on the Senate Appropriations Suspense file. NextGen California was in opposition to this bill which would have allowed telecommunication corporations to abandon their requirement to provide phone service for millions of individuals, businesses, and communities across California by terminating Carrier of Last Resort (COLR) obligations and eliminating the longstanding principle of universal service.In the coming weeks, the NextGen California team will begin the process of developing 2026 priorities and look forward to collaborating with the Newsom Administration, State Legislators, and partner organizations to continue efforts to build a more equitable, prosperous, and climate resilient California for all.NextGen California is a nonprofit advocacy organization that breaks down barriers and rebalances power in the State Capitol on behalf of all Californians.

