RPI Print Welcomes Hayco van Gaal as Vice President of Sales, Europe

Hayco van Gaal

Experienced sales leader joins leading print-on-demand provider to accelerate growth and strengthen European operations

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPI Print is delighted to announce that Hayco van Gaal will join as Vice President of Sales for Europe, effective November 1, 2025. Van Gaal will focus on strengthening RPI Print's European sales team, accelerating regional growth, exploring adjacent markets, and elevating the customer experience across the continent.Van Gaal brings extensive international sales and marketing expertise within the printing industry, paired with a refreshingly human approach to business. Guided by his belief that "business is about people first," he's built his career on creating lasting success through trust, connection, and creativity—while maintaining a results-oriented focus."I am excited to join RPI at such a dynamic time,” said van Gaal. “The company’s focus on creating durable success together reflects my own values and long-term approach. I see a strong cultural alignment here, especially in the emphasis on openness, shared purpose, and empowering people. Having already built trusted relationships with the team, I am confident in our ability to achieve great things together."Van Gaal's leadership style emphasizes authenticity and genuine partnership, believing that the best results come from creating space for the team to excel and enjoying the journey alongside achieving ambitious goals."RPI works for the best brands in the world and is a true innovator. I'm energized by the opportunity to work in such a forward-thinking environment," van Gaal added. "The fact that we're based in Eindhoven, my city, right next to the High Tech Campus and within the vibrant Brainport ecosystem, creates incredible opportunities for collaboration and innovation."Paul Adriaans, Executive Vice President of RPI Print Europe, emphasized the natural fit: "Hayco embodies our belief that empowering people is the foundation of success. His international perspective, no-nonsense practicality, and genuine care for turning ideas into results align perfectly with who we are. The trust and understanding we've built over time makes this partnership both strategic and natural."Companies interested in exploring print solutions with RPI Print's European team can visit www.rpiprint.com/contact About RPI PrintAt RPI Print, we are transforming how products are created, produced, and delivered worldwide, and have done so since 1979. Every day, our cloud-based platform powers millions of personalized, on-demand items that reach customers with speed, quality, and sustainability. We partner with leading brands, publishers, and creative platforms, including Blurb.com, our consumer-facing self-publishing brand, to bring ideas to life at global scale. By combining innovative technology with a distributed manufacturing network, RPI is re-imagining the future of personalized production.

