Blurb® Celebrates Twenty Years of Empowering Creators

To mark twenty years of storytelling, Blurb, in collaboration with People of Print, invites creators to share their bookmaking ideas in a global contest.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blurb, the leader in bookstore-quality self-publishing, continues to redefine how creators bring their stories to life. With a robust suite of design tools, flexible formats, and seamless distribution options, Blurb enables photographers, designers, authors, and entrepreneurs to publish books that reflect their unique vision.From layflat to paperback and hardcover books, Blurb offers exceptional craftsmanship and customization. The platform supports creators at every stage—from ideation to print—with intuitive tools and plugins, powered by an owned and distributed network of manufacturing facilities across the globe.This fall, Blurb also marks its 20th anniversary with a celebratory campaign titled “Stories That Bind.” As CEO Tom Hughes explains, “Every book is a bridge. This milestone reflects the connective power of publishing—how stories link us to ideas, to audiences, and to possibility. In a world of fleeting content, print offers something deeper. We’re celebrating not just where we’ve been, but where our creators are going next.”As part of the celebration, Blurb is partnering with People of Print to launch a collaborative contest inviting creators to submit their book ideas and share where they are in the creation process. Learn more at https://peopleofprint.com/blurb-x-people-of-print/ Ten projects will be selected based on concept strength, visual appeal, and project readiness to receive free book production with Blurb. The contest runs between September 29 and October 31, 2025.With Blurb entering its third decade, its mission remains unchanged: to empower storytellers. For first-time bookmakers, seasoned creators, creative professionals, and small businesses alike, this anniversary is an invitation to publish with purpose and to join a community that believes in the lasting power of print.About BlurbBlurb is the leading platform for bookmaking and self-publishing, empowering creators to design, publish, share, and sell bookstore-quality photo books, paperback and hardcover books, notebooks, and magazines. Founded in 2005 to democratize the industry, Blurb made it possible for anyone to share their work. Over the past 20 years, millions of books have been published worldwide with Blurb’s intuitive tools and integrations—by creative professionals, businesses, and everyday storytellers alike. Today, Blurb is a proud division of RPI Print, Inc., a pioneer in personalized print-on-demand headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with a legacy rooted in creativity, craftsmanship, and connection.About People of PrintPeople of Print is a creative enterprise dedicated to celebrating and championing the power of print in contemporary culture. Founded as a platform for designers, artists, and makers, the company has built a global community that thrives on the tactile, enduring qualities of printed matter. Their work spans publishing, education, and collaboration, all with a focus on elevating print as both a craft and a medium for storytelling.Among their notable projects is People of Print: The Book, which captures the breadth of talent and innovation within their network, serving as both a showcase and a source of inspiration for print enthusiasts worldwide. They are also the creators of Posterzine, a monthly magazine printed in the form of a collectible poster that exemplifies their commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional publishing. Together, these projects embody People of Print’s ethos: to make print accessible, exciting, and relevant in a digital-first age. Their partnership with Blurb extends this mission, opening new opportunities for creators to bring their own print visions to life.

Stories That Bind

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.