Smyrna, GA (October 24, 2025) - At the request of the Smyrna Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Smyrna, GA. Darrick Desawn Rooks, age 46, of Marietta, GA, died in the incident. No officers were injured.

On October 24, 2025, at about 6:00 a.m., a Smyrna Police Department officer observed a stolen U-Haul truck traveling down the road. The officer attempted a traffic stop. The U-Haul eventually stopped on McLinden Avenue near Concord Road SE. Officers conducted a felony stop and gave the driver numerous commands. A gunshot was fired from the U-Haul and officers returned fire. When officers approached the cab of the U-Haul, the driver, later identified as Rooks, was found to be dead with a gunshot wound.

Rooks’ body will be taken to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.