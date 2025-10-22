Cobb County, GA (October 22, 2025) - At the request of the Cobb County Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a use of force incident in Cobb County, GA. Timothy Lyle Sheats, age 47, of Dallas, GA, died in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on October 21, 2025, at about 6:10 p.m., Cobb County PD officers responded to a call of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident. The responding officer arrived on scene and encountered a man, later identified as Sheats, walking down the roadway. Sheats said he had been shot. The officer didn’t see any visible injuries. The officer asked Sheats to get into his patrol car for safety. Sheats refused and started walking into traffic, at one point attempting to enter a passing vehicle. The responding officer tased Sheats to gain control and prevent him from running into oncoming traffic. The officer was able to secure Sheats with the assistance of additional responding officers. EMS arrived on scene to evaluate Sheats, who had become unresponsive.

Sheats was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.