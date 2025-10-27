CORRECTION - October 27, 2025:

The weapon Seltzer used in the attack was a Wakizashi (sword), not a machete.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Wrightsville, GA (October 27, 2025) - At the request of the Wrightsville Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Wrightsville, Johnson County, GA. One man was shot and killed in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on October 27, 2025, at about 12:00 a.m., a Wrightsville Police Department officer was talking with a man outside the SideTrack convenience store on East College Street in Wrightsville, Johnson County, GA, when Diamond Daspin Seltzer, age 32, of Wrightsville, GA, arrived at the store in his vehicle. Seltzer walked over to where the man and officer were talking and then attacked the man with a machete. The officer got out of his patrol car and shot Seltzer as he was still attacking the man with the machete. Both Seltzer and the man were taken to a hospital in Dublin, GA. Seltzer died in the hospital. The man is in stable condition.

Seltzer’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.