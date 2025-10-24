520 River Rd, Victory - Crash





Subject: Traffic Alert River Rd, Victory





State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury





News Release - Highway/Traffic Notification





River Rd in Victory is currently blocked in the area of box number 520 due to a motor vehicle crash and a leaking propane tank.

This incident is expected to last for for 2-3 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.













