Captains Preferred Products Launches the Detailers Club: Exclusive Savings Program for Professional Detailers

Captains Preferred Products launches the Detailers Club, giving professional detailers discounts, volume savings, and 24/7 online access to cleaning supplies.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captains Preferred Products, a trusted leader in premium marine and vehicle cleaning solutions, is proud to introduce the Detailers Club — a new, members-only program designed exclusively for professional detailers.Built with the needs of hardworking pros in mind, the Detailers Club provides exclusive access to discounted pricing, volume savings, and members-only offers on the cleaning supplies detailers rely on most. From boat and RV washes to all-purpose cleaners and accessories, members can now shop their favorite products directly through the Captains Preferred Products website—anytime, at their own discounted rate.“We know professional detailers are out there every day keeping boats, trucks, and RVs looking their best,” said Nick Heistler, Managing Partner of Captain’s Preferred Products. “The Detailers Club was created to reward that dedication and make it easier for them to get the quality products they depend on—without the hassle of waiting on quotes or calling in orders.”Exclusive Member Benefits Include:·Member Pricing: Special discounts on soaps, cleaners, brushes, and gear used daily on the job.·Anytime Online Ordering: Shop 24/7 with a personalized login and instant access to exclusive pricing.·Volume Discounts: Save even more when ordering in bulk quantities.·Members-Only Offers: Enjoy periodic promotions and deals available only to club members.The program is simple to join. Professional detailers can visit the Detailers Club page at https://captainspreferredproducts.com/pages/detailers-club to complete a short application. Once approved, members receive login credentials to start shopping with their personalized pricing right away.“This program isn’t just about saving money—it’s about giving professional detailers more flexibility, convenience, and a competitive edge,” added Heisler.Get Started TodayProfessional detailers can apply now and begin accessing exclusive pricing through the Detailers Club at:About Captains Preferred ProductsCaptains Preferred Products provides high-performance cleaning and detailing supplies designed for boats, trucks, RVs, and outdoor gear. Trusted by boaters, professionals, and weekend warriors alike, Captains Preferred delivers powerful, eco-friendly solutions that make cleaning easier and results shine brighter.Media Contact:Nick Heisler, Managing Partnerteam@captainspreferredproducts.com | 904-321-9414

