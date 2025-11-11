SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters Expands to Portsmouth, Virginia with New Waterfront Location

seaeo-luxury-boat-charters-logo SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters

SeaEO brings luxury private charters to Portsmouth’s historic waterfront, offering sunset cruises, sightseeing tours, and sandbar adventures.

Our mission has always been to make the water more accessible through world-class charter experiences.” — JP Mancini II

PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters, the East Coast’s leader in private yacht experiences, is excited to announce its newest location in Portsmouth, Virginia . The new pick up location, 4 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704, places SeaEO directly on the historic waterfront, offering guests convenient access to luxury charters on the Elizabeth River and beyond.A Prime Waterfront DestinationPortsmouth is known for its scenic harbor, rich maritime heritage, and lively downtown district. From Riverfront dining and entertainment to easy access to the Chesapeake Bay, the city offers the perfect backdrop for unforgettable adventures on the water. With SeaEO’s expansion, guests can now embark on private luxury charters just steps from Portsmouth’s Olde Towne.Luxury Charters, Tailored to YouAt the heart of every SeaEO charter is the Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin—a versatile 38-foot vessel often called the “SUV of the Seas.” Comfortably seating up to 13 guests, the yacht blends speed, style, and comfort, making it ideal for a wide variety of experiences, including:- Sunset Cruises – Take in Portsmouth’s skyline and the glittering lights of the Norfolk waterfront from the best seat in the harbor.- Harbor & Sightseeing Tours – Explore the Elizabeth River, Naval Station Norfolk, and other iconic waterways in luxury.- Sandbar & Fishing Adventures – Anchor at hidden gems or head out for a day of fishing with friends and family.A Growing Presence in Virginia“Our mission has always been to make the water more accessible through world-class charter experiences,” said JP Mancini, Founder and CEO of SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters. “Opening in Portsmouth allows us to serve both locals and visitors right in the heart of Hampton Roads, giving them a new way to see and experience this beautiful waterfront city.”About SeaEO Luxury Boat ChartersSeaEO Luxury Boat Charters offers private yacht rentals and personalized boating adventures across the East Coast, with operations in Virginia, Florida, and South Carolina. SeaEO specializes in crafting unforgettable experiences, from fishing trips and sandbar escapes to sightseeing tours and sunset cruises.

