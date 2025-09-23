SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters Expands to Yorktown, Virginia

SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters

Premier yacht charter company extends luxury fleet to Yorktown, offering private cruises, sandbar adventures, and sunset sails along the historic York River.

Our expansion into Yorktown is a natural step as we continue to grow across Virginia.” — JP Mancini II

YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters, the premier provider of private yacht experiences along the East Coast, is proud to announce its newest location in historic Yorktown, Virginia . This expansion further strengthens SeaEO’s presence in the Hampton Roads region, joining existing operations in Hampton, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Cape Charles.Luxury Meets History on the York RiverWith its rich colonial history, charming waterfront, and easy access to the Chesapeake Bay, Yorktown offers a unique setting for luxury charters. Guests can now enjoy private excursions aboard SeaEO’s signature vessel, the Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin, known as the “SUV of the Seas.” Comfortably accommodating up to 13 guests, the yacht is designed for both relaxation and adventure.Charter Experiences in YorktownFrom scenic sightseeing cruises along the York River to family-friendly sandbar getaways and romantic sunset sails, SeaEO’s customizable charters bring luxury boating to one of Virginia’s most picturesque destinations. Popular excursions include:- Historic Yorktown Waterfront Cruises – Experience the charm of Riverwalk Landing and stunning views of the Colonial Parkway.- Sunset Tours – Watch the sun set over the York River and Chesapeake Bay, complete with panoramic views and first-class comfort.- Fishing & Sandbar Adventures – Enjoy a day of casting lines or anchoring at hidden sandbars for swimming, socializing, and relaxation.Commitment to Local Growth“Our expansion into Yorktown is a natural step as we continue to grow across Virginia,” said JP Mancini, Founder and CEO of SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters. “Yorktown’s mix of history, natural beauty, and vibrant waterfront is the perfect backdrop for the unforgettable experiences our team is passionate about delivering.”About SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters redefines the boating experience along the East Coast with private, customizable adventures. Operating in Virginia, Florida, and South Carolina, SeaEO’s fleet of Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin vessels, dubbed the “SUV of the Seas,” deliver both performance and luxury for groups of up to 13. From historic shoreline tours and family sandbar escapes to high-energy fishing trips and breathtaking sunset cruises, every charter is designed to blend comfort, style, and unforgettable moments on the water.

