New Book 'Where’s My Learning Zone!' by JL Thompson Encourages Young Virtual Learners

NH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author JL Thompson has unveiled her heartwarming and empowering children’s book, “Where’s My Learning Zone!,” a vibrant celebration of virtual school life that provides young readers with relatable, accessible tools to thrive in online education.This 37-page educational picture book follows Charlie, a curious virtual student, on his quest to find his unique “learning zone” - the perfect space where focus, comfort, and confidence intersect. Through trial and error, Charlie discovers that success in virtual school isn’t about perfection but about creating a personal environment where he can flourish and enjoy the process of learning.With over twenty years of teaching experience, including the past fourteen in virtual classrooms, Jennifer Thompson weaves her insights into an inspiring and relatable story that nurtures independence, emotional awareness, and a growth mindset in young learners.“I wanted virtual students to see themselves represented in literature,” says Thompson, “not as exceptions, but as empowered, capable learners.”This delightful work is one of the first children's books to highlight virtual education from a student’s perspective, serving as an indispensable resource for families navigating distance learning while offering encouragement and practical strategies to help children feel seen, understood, and successful in online schooling.“Where’s My Learning Zone!” (ISBN: 9781968485191 / 9781968485184) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $24.99, the paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $5.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.About the Author:Jennifer Thompson is a passionate educator with over 20 years of teaching experience and more than 14 years in the virtual classroom. As a fourth-grade teacher at California Virtual Academies, she understands the joys and challenges that come with learning from home. Jennifer is committed to helping students and families build strong foundations for success in virtual education.“Where’s My Learning Zone!” is the first book in her early reader series focused on empowering young online learners. Inspired by the real questions and experiences of her students, Jennifer wrote this book to help children feel seen, supported, and confident in their unique learning environments.When she’s not teaching or writing, Jennifer enjoys exploring creative projects, cheering on her students, and spending time with her family. She believes every child deserves to feel capable and connected, no matter where their classroom may be.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.