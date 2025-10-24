Branded’s Portfolio Company Humanly Accelerates Growth with Trio of Strategic Acquisitions

Branded Hospitality Logo Branded Hospitality Ventures Logo

Acquisitions of Sprockets, Qualifi, and HourWork further strengthen Branded’s investment thesis and unlock end-to-end conversational AI hiring platform.

Humanly’s success is our thesis in action—backing visionary founders driving innovation and momentum across early-stage tech and hospitality. This is exactly why Branded was built.” — Jimmy Frischling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Ventures (“Branded”), a leading investment and advisory platform at the intersection of hospitality, food-service, and technology, is proud to announce that its portfolio company Humanly has completed the strategic acquisitions of Sprockets, Qualifi and HourWork, enabling Humanly to deliver a fully integrated conversational AI hiring stack. This transformative deal marks a major win for Branded’s growth-stage venture strategy and underscores Branded’s commitment to scaling high-impact technology companies in workforce-and-talent adjacent sectors.Key Highlights• Through the acquisition of Sprockets, Qualifi and HourWork, Humanly expands its capabilities to cover talent sourcing, screening, interviewing, onboarding and desk-to-frontline workforce retention—all within one unified conversational AI platform.• The combined platform positions Humanly to address one of the most acute pain points in the market: high-volume hiring and turnover across enterprise, mid-market and high-growth companies, especially those with large hourly or frontline workforces.• For Branded, this milestone validates the thesis of backing tech companies that serve the labor-intensive segments of hospitality, food service, workforce operations and SaaS-enabled staffing solutions—areas where Branded has deep sectoral expertise and network access.Branded’s Strategic Role & ImpactBranded invests capital and strategic support into early and growth-stage companies that intersect hospitality, food service, workforce management and technology. With Humanly now achieving a major scale inflection through consolidation, Branded’s role in enabling rapid expansion, market penetration and strategic M&A is clearly demonstrated:• Access: Branded’s operator-first network enables portfolio companies to pilot, validate and deploy workforce-tech solutions across a broad hospitality and food-service ecosystem.• Validation: Branded’s strong track‐record in identifying companies addressing labour-intensive operations creates unique signals for founders and investors alike.• Acceleration: Branded provides not only capital, but hands-on advisory, market introductions, and operational support that help portfolio companies achieve scale faster.With Humanly’s new scale, Branded expects further acceleration of growth, heightened interest from enterprise customers, and increased visibility in the broader enterprise staffing and workforce-management market.“From Branded’s perspective, Humanly is a textbook example of our investment thesis coming to life,” said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality Ventures. “We love seeing innovation and momentum like this in our portfolio—it speaks to the strength of the early-stage technology market and the incredible founders pushing boundaries and coming together across hospitality, foodservice, and beyond. Branded was built to identify, support, and accelerate exactly these kinds of partnerships.”About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality Ventures ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About HumanlyHumanly is a conversational AI hiring platform that uses chat, SMS, voice, video and screening tools to help companies source, screen, interview, hire, onboard and retain talent at scale. With the acquisitions of Sprockets, Qualifi and HourWork, Humanly now offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed for enterprise, mid-market and high-growth customers managing high‐volume hiring and retention challenges#END#

