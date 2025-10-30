Branded Hospitality Ventures Expands Portfolio with Investment in FamilyMeal

Branded Hospitality Logo Branded Hospitality Ventures Logo

Branded’s newest investment backs operator-centric restaurant catering technology.

Our investment in FamilyMeal underscores Branded’s commitment to empowering operators with technology that drives real profitability.” — Jimmy Frischling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Ventures ( Branded ), a leading investment and solutions platform for the hospitality and foodservice industry, today announced its newest portfolio company, FamilyMeal , a fast-growing restaurant catering platform redefining how operators manage off-premise and group dining revenue.Catering is on fire across the industry — and for good reason. Done right, it’s one of the most powerful tools for restaurants to drive incremental revenue, build brand loyalty, and turn new guests into repeat customers. FamilyMeal is helping operators do just that by transforming catering from a fragmented, low-margin headache into a predictable, profitable business line.The platform enables restaurants to build custom catering menus, streamline fulfillment, and convert one-time group orders into consistent, recurring business — all without the heavy commissions and outdated tech of legacy marketplaces. Unlike aggregators that can charge as much as 40% per order, FamilyMeal’s transparent model allows restaurants to earn more on every transaction while delivering a seamless guest experience.Designed by operators, for operators, FamilyMeal combines AI-powered menu tools, personalized reordering, and smart order management to make catering simpler, faster, and more profitable. Already trusted by Major Food Group, Sweet Chick, Taim, Fish Cheeks, and Black Seed Bagels, FamilyMeal is quickly becoming the go-to catering platform for modern restaurants.“Our investment in FamilyMeal underscores Branded’s commitment to empowering operators with technology that drives real profitability,” said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality Ventures. “FamilyMeal represents our thesis in action — where innovation meets operational impact. Catering is having a major moment in the industry, and this team is giving restaurants the tools to own it.”Branded’s investment in FamilyMeal further strengthens its portfolio of category-defining companies shaping the restaurant and hospitality landscape.“We couldn’t ask for better partners than the Branded team,” said Peter Venti, Founder & CEO of FamilyMeal. “They bring not only capital but also an unmatched pulse on the industry and an operator’s perspective that truly accelerates growth. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how restaurants think about catering — smarter, fairer, and built for the future.”About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About FamilyMealFamilyMeal is a modern catering platform built for restaurants. It combines menu automation, fulfillment management, and reordering intelligence to help operators unlock new, recurring revenue channels. By replacing outdated, commission-heavy systems with transparent tools designed for growth, FamilyMeal helps restaurants turn every group order into a long-term customer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.