Branded Hospitality Media Releases Part 1 of the Hospitality Hangout Podcast Series: Delivered by Amazon Business

Part 1 of the Hospitality Hangout series is live, delivered by Amazon Business and featuring CEOs reshaping the future of hospitality.

Partnering with Amazon Business lets us bring powerful operator stories to life. Together we are giving leaders real insights to run smarter, stronger, and more scalable businesses.” — Michael Schatzberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media announced the release of Part 1 of the Hospitality Hangout Podcast Series Delivered by Amazon Business, a multi episode spotlight featuring some of the most influential leaders across restaurant, hospitality, and foodservice.Powered by a collaboration with Amazon Business, the series elevates Branded’s mission to tell real operator stories with depth, honesty, and impact. Each episode brings listeners inside the minds of the leaders redefining brands, scaling growth, and shaping the future of hospitality, supported by Amazon Business’s commitment to helping operators work smarter, buy better, and simplify the chaos of day to day operations.A Blockbuster Lineup, Delivered Straight to Your Ears. In November alone, the Hospitality Hangout released exclusive conversations with:• Debbie Stroud, CEO of Whataburger• Scott Lawton, Co Founder and Chairman of Bartaco• Suzie Tsai, CEO of Bonchon• Amy Hom, COO of Barcelona Wine BarThese operators represent the innovative thinking and values driven leadership that are pushing the industry forward. Their stories, told with candor and authenticity, offer a masterclass in brand evolution, culture building, and growth strategy.And this is only the beginning. More power players will join the series throughout December as Part 1 continues to unfold.A Partnership Rooted in Hospitality Realities. Amazon Business (business.amazon.com) has become an essential resource for operators of all sizes, offering a streamlined way to purchase everything from equipment and supplies to technology and everyday essentials. With built in business tools, competitive pricing, and the ability to consolidate vendors, Amazon Business helps operators reduce friction and free up time to focus on what matters running great restaurants.“Amazon Business understands operators, how they buy, how they scale, and what they are up against” said Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg, Co Founder and Managing Partner at Branded Media . “Their platform supports the very people whose stories we are telling. This partnership brings together powerful storytelling and an operator first solution built to help restaurants move faster, smarter, and stronger.”Through this collaboration, Branded and Amazon Business are delivering conversations that inspire leaders, spark new ideas, and offer real world takeaways at a moment when the industry is navigating margin pressure, supply challenges, labor realities, and rising customer expectations.About the Hospitality Hangout: Hosted by Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg, The Restaurant Guy, and Jimmy Frischling, The Finance Guy, the Hospitality Hangout reaches more than 100,000 monthly listeners and features CEOs, founders, and innovators from every corner of the hospitality world. With candid conversations, signature segments, and deep operator roots, the show has become one of the industry’s most trusted voices.About Branded Hospitality Media: Branded Hospitality Media is the media arm of Branded Hospitality Ventures, a hospitality focused investment, solutions, and storytelling platform. Through podcasts, newsletters, events, and digital content, Branded amplifies operator voices, spotlights innovation, and connects the hospitality ecosystem in powerful and meaningful ways.

