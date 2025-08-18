Surfing Legend Shaun Tomson to Deliver Keynote at UNCW’s Ocean Innovation Conference

Photo by Jeff Divine

World champion surfer and leadership author brings purpose-driven insights to Wilmington, NC, on September 30, 2025

I’m honored to be part of a conference that is fostering creativity, collaboration, and innovation to protect our most precious resource.” — Shaun Tomson

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaun Tomson, former world surfing champion and internationally recognized leadership speaker, will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Ocean Innovation Conference, hosted by the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) and the Alliance for the Blue Economy (All Blue). The event takes place Tuesday, September 30, at UNCW’s Burney Center.The Ocean Innovation Conference brings together entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, and students to explore the challenges and opportunities of the blue economy. This year’s program includes panels on marine biotechnology, ocean data science, alternative materials, and living shoreline projects, along with an Innovation Fair showcasing startups and nonprofit organizations working in ocean conservation.Tomson, a 1977 World Surfing Champion, author of The Code: The Power of “I Will” and Surfer’s Code , and creator of the Code Method, will share insights on resilience, purpose, and leadership drawn from both his career in professional surfing and his global work with corporations and communities.Tomson was the Surfrider Foundation’s first Ambassador at formation in 1984, continues to maintain an active role and wrote the 5 words defining the Foundation’s ethos for their first advertising campaign, “Do a good turn today” — something that is still relevant and even more important in today’s turbulent world. His message of personal empowerment and environmental stewardship aligns with the conference’s mission to inspire innovation for sustainable ocean futures.“The ocean has always been my teacher,” said Tomson. “I’m honored to be part of a conference that is fostering creativity, collaboration, and innovation to protect our most precious resource.”The Ocean Innovation Conference, now in its third year, will be held in person and online. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with innovators and participate in interactive sessions designed to spark collaboration in the rapidly growing blue economy.Event DetailsDate: Tuesday, September 30, 2025Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (keynote midday)Location: UNCW Burney Center, Wilmington, N.C.Registration: Available at UNCW CIE website About Shaun TomsonShaun Tomson is a former World Surfing Champion, entrepreneur, and author who has been listed among the Top 10 Greatest Surfers of All Time. He has inspired audiences at leading organizations including Google, Disney, General Motors, Cisco, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Through his Code Method, Tomson helps individuals and teams build purpose-driven cultures that foster engagement, resilience, and positive action. He is also a passionate advocate for ocean conservation and a longtime supporter of the Surfrider Foundation. Learn more at www.shauntomson.com About UNCW Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE)The UNCW Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship supports innovative ideas and ventures in southeastern North Carolina. CIE nurtures startups, fosters regional partnerships, and advances the blue economy by connecting entrepreneurs, researchers, and community leaders.About Alliance for the Blue Economy (All Blue)The Alliance for the Blue Economy (All Blue) is a regional initiative supporting sustainable ocean innovation. Through collaboration, education, and investment, All Blue advances economic growth while protecting coastal and ocean resources.

